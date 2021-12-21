UBC In The News
Laneway houses can affect some home values in Vancouver, but only in the west end, UBC study finds
The Globe and Mail mentioned a new study that found laneway houses next door can significantly decrease neighbouring property values in more affluent areas. Study author Dr. Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted.
Globe and Mail
UBC part of new Alzheimer's disease diagnostic test
Dr. Mari DeMarco, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, and her team developed a key component of a new test to detect Alzheimer’s disease.
Real Talk Ryan Jespersen (53:53 mark), Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Windsor Star, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Pique Newsmagazine
No coyote attacks in Stanley Park reported since September cull, ministry says
Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the consequences of feeding wildlife in the park.
CBC
Coquihalla Highway reopens today ahead of schedule
Dr. Amy Kim, a professor of transportation engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, spoke about making highways like the Coquihalla more resilient to climate change.
CBC The Current (12:35 mark)
Plans for expanding use of COVID-19 rapid tests in B.C. coming Tuesday, health ministry says
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says rapid tests could be very helpful for residents to have, especially over the holiday season, so people can test themselves if they aren’t feeling well before visiting others.
CBC via Yahoo
Waits of 3+ hours reported at some COVID-19 testing centres in Metro Vancouver
Dr. Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, commented on the overwhelmed COVID-19 testing centres and said getting more rapid tests into the hands of the public would alleviate some of the strain.
CTV
Will Omicron cancel Christmas? From travel to dinner parties to diagnosing a runny nose, three experts weigh in on how to stay safe this holiday
Healthing asked Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, how to make decisions and measure COVID-19 risk during the holiday period.
Healthing via Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun
COVID-19: B.C. should expedite vaccine boosters to combat Omicron variant, say experts
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto spoke about expediting the rollout of the COVID-19 booster shots to raise the wall of immunity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Pandemic fatigue? UBC psychologist says we can handle new restrictions
UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff commented on pandemic fatigue and said even though many may feel defeated by the seemingly endless pandemic, there are signs we are able to cope.
CityNews
Physicians are bound to do no harm and that includes not making false statements about vaccines
Dr. Jan Hajek, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote an opinion piece about the need to take disciplinary action against physicians who persist in promoting objectively false and harmful claims in a professional capacity that endanger public health and safety.
National Post via MSN
Holiday romantic comedies and their borderline illegal behaviours
Maira Hassan, a PhD candidate at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed the problems of holiday romantic comedies.
The Conversation
To learn Klingon or Esperanto: What invented languages can teach us
UBCO anthropology professor and Language Sciences member Dr. Christine Schreyer spoke about her experience studying invented languages.
Knowlable Magazine via Inverse
Best school for sports medicine in Canada 2021
University Magazine highlighted UBC as one of the best schools for sports medicine in Canada.
University Magazine
What women (still) want
The Walrus mentioned mindfulness-based therapies developed at UBC, which have had clinically significant results, in part because of their ability to ease not just low desire but many of its causes, such as stress.
The Walrus