Planet 9: Is Earth’s long-lost twin lurking in the outer solar system?

Inverse highlighted a review paper co-authored by Dr. Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, that looked at the “third zone” of our solar system, which extends from beyond Neptune and out into interstellar space.
Researchers build washable battery that stretches like rubber without exploding

UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
UBC engineer experts hold post-disaster briefing

UBC engineering researchers discussed November’s disastrous floods and landslides, and how to potentially avoid more damage in the future.
Retrofit your home? Supports are a complex patchwork

The Tyee mentioned a 2021 paper that found because real estate prices are so high, developers choose to knock buildings down and rebuild instead of retrofitting them. Study co-author Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was quoted.
B.C. food prices in 2022 forecast to be above already-high national average

Dr. Matias Margulis, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the faculty of land and food systems, says that while it’s been a terrible year for agriculture in B.C., supply chains have adapted, and those shocks haven’t translated into drastic changes in price.
Could mRNA vaccines be the next frontier of cancer treatment?

NBC News spoke to Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, about mRNA technology.
Why New York’s billionaires’ row is half empty

Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed how wealth is reshaping our buildings and zombie urbanism.
Communication is key when severe weather looms

Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, spoke about emergency alerts.
Unsung heroes of the pandemic: dogs

UBC emeritus psychology professor Dr. Stanley Coren commented on a study that looked at depression, anxiety and happiness in dog owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Omicron trend is not optimistic, the government should consider whether to restart public health policy

UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann gave comments about Omicron prevalence in B.C. and policy recommendations.
Hogan's Alley Society and UBC conducting survey to understand vaccine experience of Black people

UBC and Hogan’s Alley Society have teamed up to conduct a survey to better understand COVID-19 vaccine experiences among Black people living in B.C.
Suzanne Simard sees the forest for the trees

National Observer featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard for her life journey to discover the world of trees.
UBC envisions growing to 10,000 students at new Surrey campus

Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, was the keynote speaker at the Surrey Board of Trade event, where he provided an update on UBC’s long-term vision to grow the Surrey campus to deliver a wide range of programs, and serve 10,000 students or more.
