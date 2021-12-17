UBC In The News
Planet 9: Is Earth’s long-lost twin lurking in the outer solar system?
Inverse highlighted a review paper co-authored by Dr. Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, that looked at the “third zone” of our solar system, which extends from beyond Neptune and out into interstellar space.
Inverse
Researchers build washable battery that stretches like rubber without exploding
UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
India Times, Sing Tao Daily
UBC engineer experts hold post-disaster briefing
UBC engineering researchers discussed November’s disastrous floods and landslides, and how to potentially avoid more damage in the future.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, Squamish Chief, CHEK News, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Retrofit your home? Supports are a complex patchwork
The Tyee mentioned a 2021 paper that found because real estate prices are so high, developers choose to knock buildings down and rebuild instead of retrofitting them. Study co-author Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was quoted.
The Tyee
B.C. food prices in 2022 forecast to be above already-high national average
Dr. Matias Margulis, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the faculty of land and food systems, says that while it’s been a terrible year for agriculture in B.C., supply chains have adapted, and those shocks haven’t translated into drastic changes in price.
AM 1150
Why New York’s billionaires’ row is half empty
Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed how wealth is reshaping our buildings and zombie urbanism.
The B1M
Communication is key when severe weather looms
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, spoke about emergency alerts.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
Unsung heroes of the pandemic: dogs
UBC emeritus psychology professor Dr. Stanley Coren commented on a study that looked at depression, anxiety and happiness in dog owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HealthDay via U.S. News & World Report
Omicron trend is not optimistic, the government should consider whether to restart public health policy
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann gave comments about Omicron prevalence in B.C. and policy recommendations.
Sing Tao Daily
Hogan's Alley Society and UBC conducting survey to understand vaccine experience of Black people
UBC and Hogan’s Alley Society have teamed up to conduct a survey to better understand COVID-19 vaccine experiences among Black people living in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Suzanne Simard sees the forest for the trees
National Observer featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard for her life journey to discover the world of trees.
National Observer
UBC envisions growing to 10,000 students at new Surrey campus
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, was the keynote speaker at the Surrey Board of Trade event, where he provided an update on UBC’s long-term vision to grow the Surrey campus to deliver a wide range of programs, and serve 10,000 students or more.
Daily Hive