Lowering emissions, plant-based diets needed to prevent farmed seafood declines

A new UBC modelling study suggests that the supply of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels may drop 16 per cent globally by 2090 if no action is taken to mitigate climate change. Study authors Dr. Muhammed Oyinlola and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.

