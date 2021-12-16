UBC In The News
World's first stretchable and washable battery has arrived
Media featured a new battery developed by UBC researchers that is both flexible and washable.
Engineers say better forecasting, warnings could protect B.C. from disasters
UBC engineering researchers have released the first report into November’s disastrous floods and landslides, and how to potentially avoid more damage in the future.
Climate change silver lining? Retreating glaciers could create 6,000 km of Pacific salmon habitat
CTV mentioned a UBC forestry study that found around 1,700 kilometres of streams once used by Pacific salmon are now dried up or inaccessible.
Alzheimer's test provides much needed answers to patients and their families
Dr. Mari DeMarco, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, and her team developed a key component of a new test to detect Alzheimer’s disease.
Lowering emissions, plant-based diets needed to prevent farmed seafood declines
A new UBC modelling study suggests that the supply of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels may drop 16 per cent globally by 2090 if no action is taken to mitigate climate change. Study authors Dr. Muhammed Oyinlola and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Inflation and an increase in food prices
Dr. Richard Barichello, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed a new report on food prices that he co-authored.
Trans Mountain pipeline back to full capacity in late January at ‘earliest’: exec
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, talked about the need for companies and governments to shore up infrastructure in preparation for more frequent and intense weather events amid a warming planet.
'Notices of liability' used by anti-vaccine, anti-mandate groups are 'not a thing,' law professor says
Debra Parkes, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about the legal effect of notices of liability.
Can we mitigate climate change while still paying for the burning of gas?
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed B.C.’s financial backing of fossil fuels and whether or not environmental activists make the right moves when they block traffic.
Shunned after Fukushima, nuclear industry hopes smaller reactors can play role in energy transition
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about nuclear power and accidents at nuclear plants.
As Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads rapidly, Canadian health experts urge tighter restrictions on mass gatherings
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says provinces should restrict capacity at sporting events and other mass gatherings to address the threat that Omicron poses.
Is Omicron a reason to speed up COVID vaccine doses for kids? Here’s what the experts say
Dr. David Goldfarb, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, was quoted about COVID-19 vaccine dosing intervals.
Can air purifiers really reduce your COVID risk?
Chatelaine spoke to Dr. Steven Rogak, a professor of mechanical engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, about using air purifiers to reduce COVID-19 risks.
Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency
Dr. Naoko Ellis, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology.
How to use rapid testing to keep you and yours safe during the holiday season
UBC nursing professor Dr. Kristen Haase and medicine professor Dr. Don Sin answered questions about rapid testing research and clinical use.
UBC president presents early vision for Surrey campus
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, was the keynote speaker at the Surrey Board of Trade event, where he provided an update on UBC’s development plans in Surrey.
