'Climate change affects everything': Farmed seafood supply at risk if no climate action is taken, B.C. study suggests

A new UBC modelling study suggests that the supply of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels are projected to drop 16 per cent globally by 2090 if no action is taken to mitigate climate change. Study authors Dr. Muhammed Oyinlola and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.

CTV, Maritime Executive