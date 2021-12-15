UBC In The News
'Climate change affects everything': Farmed seafood supply at risk if no climate action is taken, B.C. study suggests
A new UBC modelling study suggests that the supply of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels are projected to drop 16 per cent globally by 2090 if no action is taken to mitigate climate change. Study authors Dr. Muhammed Oyinlola and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
UBC scientists create flexible, wearable battery
UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
Lumber price surge sparked by British Columbia floods likely to fuel more M&A
UBC forestry professor Dr. Harry Nelson commented on the price of lumber and the impact of softwood lumber tariffs that the U.S. doubled on Canadian imports last month.
In the 'forest' of health care, urban-rural collaboration can help heal communities
U.S. News drew links between how similar UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s extensive research on how the interdependence of trees helps them thrive in their environment is to how quality hospital care is also interdependent, with rural and large urban centres collaborating for the well-being of patients and communities.
Einstein was wrong? Scientists probe 'flaws' in theory of relativity to find 'new physics'
UBC astronomer Dr. Ingrid Stairs was quoted talking about an experiment that was a first to show how light travelled and behaved in very a high spacetime curvature. As research on this evolves, researchers may one day be able to deviate from Einstein’s theory of relativity.
Trans Mountain pipeline back to full capacity in late January at ‘earliest’: exec
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, talked about the need for companies and governments to shore up infrastructure in preparation for more frequent and intense weather events amid a warming planet.
Three Canadians with mental health conditions receive legal access to psilocybin mushrooms
Dr. Neil Hanon, a clinical professor in the department of psychiatry, commented on how traditional psychiatry treatments may not work as well for everyone and being one of 19 healthcare professionals who received an exemption as part of a historic psilocybin-therapy training program.
Grand Forks flooding: B.C. community still searching for answers
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes discusses how the Grand Forks flooding may have happened. He draws links between logging and clearcuts leading to an increase in the size of floods.
Man sent out of province for surgery hopes others aren't hit with the unexpected costs he faced
Dr. Jason Sutherland, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, discussed the considerations a Manitoba surgery backlog task force should take to count additional costs when sending more elective surgery patients elsewhere.
New Moderna deal to provide '100 million mRNA vaccines on tap' in Victoria state from 2024
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was quoted discussing how mRNA vaccines could be adapted quickly for new variants of the coronavirus, as well as other illnesses.
Why omicron is overtaking delta — and what that means for our fight against COVID-19
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the severity of the Omicron variant. “I don’t think we’ve seen anything like omicron in this pandemic yet,” she said.
Officials warn against large holiday parties after 44 cases of omicron variant confirmed in B.C.
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto the challenges posed by the Omicron variant and how it spreads.
Canada has vaccinated more than 725,000 children under 12. Will it stop another COVID wave?
Dr. Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the messaging around children’s COVID-19 vaccines and what steps he is taking with his own children when it comes to the vaccine.
UBC president presents early vision for Surrey campus
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, addressed Surrey’s business community in a keynote speech at Surrey’s Board of Trade. He outlined how UBC will be an economic development and workforce asset to Surrey and provided an update on UBC’s development plans in Surrey.
