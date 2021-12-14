UBC In The News

Farmed seafood supply at risk if climate change goes unaddressed, study predicts

A new UBC modelling study suggests that the supply of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels are projected to drop 16 per cent globally by 2090 if no action is taken to mitigate climate change. Study authors Dr. Muhammed Oyinlola and Dr. William Cheung at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
The ultimate guide to your gut

Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the Michael Smith Laboratories and the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology, was quoted about the impact of antibiotic use on gut health. The article mentioned his research that found people who had been prescribed antibiotics before age one were twice as likely to develop asthma by age five.
A New Stretch and Wash-Capable Battery Could Substantially Upgrade Wearable Devices

UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
Canada's Food Price Report says prices are going up

Dr. Richard Barichello, a professor at the faculty of land and food systems, discussed the new Canada’s Food Price Report.
The woman saving seahorses from 'annihilation fishing'

CNN spoke to Dr. Amanda Vincent, a professor at the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about annihilation fishing and Project Seahorse, a non-profit founded by her in 1996.
Forest bathing in the Canadian Rockies: how trees can help you find health and happiness

UBC forestry professor Dr. Guangyu Wang, who leads the UBC National Parks Research Center, was quoted about the origins of forest bathing.
Residential school records may lie deep in Vatican’s archives

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a law professor and academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says the Pope could issue a directive calling for Catholic entities and the Vatican to share all residential school records and in Canada, the federal government should enact legislation forcing entities to share crucial historical record.
Ottawa has updated its biography of John A. Macdonald to reflect racist policies. But good luck finding it

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a law professor and academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says to advance truth and justice, it is necessary that the biographies be in a place of equal prominence and easy to find
Hosting another Olympics would require minimal new infrastructure, experts claim

UBC education professor and sustainability expert Dr. Robert VanWynsberghe says he doesn’t think Vancouverites will be happy if any more Olympic amenities pop up in East Vancouver, as social housing remains top of mind.
Ask an Expert: sustainable gift-giving

Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, explained why challenges with global supply chain issues affecting holiday gift shopping could serve as a good opportunity to explore more sustainable options.
Ontario is finally treating Omicron like an emergency — but boosters alone aren’t enough

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about COVID-19 projections and the Omicron variant.
COVID-19: Omicron could spike infections to highest numbers B.C. has seen

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed how the holidays significantly impact the numbers of Omicron variant cases seen in B.C. “Everybody should be racing out to get a vaccine (and) booster dose,” she said.
Canada’s energy regulator turns a blind eye to dangerous global warming

Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison co-wrote an op-ed about how the Canada’s Energy Future 2021 report fails to examine a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, consistent with the Canadian and international goal, and understates risks to Canada’s economy.
In the wake of COP26, Asia’s troubled oceans must not be left high and dry

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, co-wrote an article about the need for urgent action for Asia’s seas as the economies, communities, ecosystems all depend on sustainable management of marine resources.
The ICC does not look so interventionist after all

UBC political science professor Dr. Genevieve Bates co-wrote an op-ed about how serious domestic efforts at justice in Colombia have led the International Criminal Court to suspend its longest-running examination to date.
Call for new fiction writers: UBCO's Short Story Contest a launchpad for aspiring writers

The 24th annual UBCO fiction competition is open for submissions. Writers in the Southern Interior of B.C. are being urged to submit their entries for the annual Okanagan Short Story Contest.
