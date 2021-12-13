B.C. food prices in 2022 forecast to be above already-high national average

CTV highlighted a new food prices report by researchers with UBC, Dalhousie University, the University of Guelph and the University of Saskatchewan. Co-author Dr. Matias Margulis, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the faculty of land and food systems, says that while it’s been a terrible year for agriculture in B.C., supply chains have adapted, and those shocks haven’t translated into drastic changes in price.

CTV