UBC In The News
Why Bill Gates invested in this tiny start-up that helps turn lithium into batteries
CNBC highlighted Mangrove, a new company formed by UBC engineering professor Dr. David Wilkinson and members of his research group at the Clean Energy Research Centre. The start-up is working to retrieve as much as 90 per cent of the lithium contained in raw mined material or brine.
CNBC
Laundry-friendly battery can be put through the wash
UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
New Atlas, Radio Canada, ICI Radio Canada Le Téléjournal, Daily Hive, Vancouver is Awesome, Energi Media
Indigenous report calls for change in B.C. wildfire response, recovery
An Indigenous-led report documented Secwépemc community and provincial government experiences of the Elephant Hill wildfire and recommended a new approach to wildfire response and recovery. Report co-author Sarah Dickson-Hoyle, a PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed.
Radio Canada, CBC Radio West, Vancouver Sun, Healthing, CFJC Today, The Canadian Press via Global, Vancouver is Awesome
B.C. food prices in 2022 forecast to be above already-high national average
CTV highlighted a new food prices report by researchers with UBC, Dalhousie University, the University of Guelph and the University of Saskatchewan. Co-author Dr. Matias Margulis, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the faculty of land and food systems, says that while it’s been a terrible year for agriculture in B.C., supply chains have adapted, and those shocks haven’t translated into drastic changes in price.
CTV
B.C. forest conservationist warns of increased risk of landslides from logging
UBC forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila says there are steps that can be taken to mitigate the risk of landslides while logging sustainably, such as putting a moratorium on logging on steep terrain, curtailing clearcut logging, and invoking a threshold on logging in a watershed.
CBC via Yahoo
Could Canada hold the U.S. liable for billions in B.C. flood damage?
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, commented on the Nooksack flooding. He said pressure should be directed to have the Canadian and U.S. governments step in and get some national involvement and transboundary collaboration.
Globe and Mail
Gentle density on single-family lots helps first-time buyers get into Vancouver’s housing market
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, was mentioned about his advocacy for gentle density with a permanently affordable component.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Landfill flare installed and operating in Squamish
Dr. Anthony Lau, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about methane and landfill flare.
Squamish Chief
Victoria budget feedback shows age groups disagree on priorities
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, commented on breaking down budget priorities according to age groups in Victoria.
Times Colonist
COVID-19 Vaccines for teenagers
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, shared insights into the issues relating to the safety of COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers and children.
Morning Wave in Busan
What we know about Omicron two weeks after it became a variant of concern
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the severity of the Omicron variant.
CTV
Canadians are staying at home for Christmas; you can count on that
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the desire to celebrate with friends and family is understandable, but people should exercise the utmost caution in light of the new variant.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19 discovery: Researcher in Canada invents coating that can kill virus on a mask, prevents transmission
Dr. Seyyedarash Haddadi, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBCO’s school of engineering, has invented a coating that can be applied to face masks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Yahoo
Time for reset on climate emergency
Dr. Stephen Sheppard, a forestry professor emeritus, and Angela Han, an engagement adviser with UBC’s Centre for Community Engaged Learning, say B.C. should require and support comprehensive vulnerability assessments and adaptation planning for all communities.
Vancouver Sun
How to use rapid testing to keep you and your family safe during the 2021 holiday season
UBC nursing professor Dr. Kristen Haase and medicine professor Dr. Don Sin answered questions about rapid testing research and clinical use.
The Conversation
The ten best science books of 2021
Smithsonian Magazine featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest.
Smithsonian Magazine
Kalamkari through an artistic lens
The Hindu interviewed Rajarshi Sengupta, a PhD student in UBC’s department of art history, visual art and theory, about his exhibition in Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum that takes a fresh approach to the traditional craft of kalamkari.
The Hindu