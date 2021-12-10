UBC In The News
Parents find new ways to give their darlings dowries
The Financial Times mentioned findings by Dr. Siwan Anderson, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, on dowry and brideprice.
Financial Times (subscription)
UBC team creates stretchy, washable battery — and new possibilities for wearable tech
UBC researchers have created a battery that is both flexible and washable. Dr. Ngoc Tan Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of applied science, and Dr. John Madden, director of UBC’s Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Lab, were quoted.
CBC, Yahoo, CBC On The Coast, Global, CTV
Canada's Food Price Report says prices are going up
Dr. Kelleen Wiseman, academic director and manager of UBC’s master of food and resource economics, discussed the new Canada’s Food Price Report.
CBC BC Today
Heatwaves threaten ocean's carbon capture powers
A recent study led by researchers from UBC found that a major two-year heatwave as known as “the Blob” may have reduced the Pacific Ocean’s ability to absorb carbon.
Global News Hour at 6
Coastal species are forming colonies on plastic trash in the ocean, study finds
Dr. Juan José Alava, an expert in marine ecotoxicology and conservation at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about plastic pollution in the ocean and the concept of organism-encrusted plastic.
The Guardian
B.C. judge says 'higher range' of sentences needed for intimate-partner violence
Isabel Grant, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments about sentences for intimate-partner violence.
CBC
Scientists puzzle over Omicron’s origins as variant spreads
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on Omicron’s genetic trait and how health crises are not independent of one another.
Financial Times (subscription)
Doctors issue call for prompt COVID-19 measures as cases surge
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says Canadian health officials need to act now in order to prevent a new COVID-19 surge and ensure access to paid sick leave and rapid COVID-19 tests, with a particular focus on marginalized communities that have been hardest hit throughout the pandemic.
Globe and Mail
UBC and Tŝilhqot’in sign agreement to incorporate Indigenous values into university research
UBC and the Tŝilhqot’in National Government have signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure research is undertaken with cultural sensitivity, free of racism and discrimination toward Indigenous people.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, CFNR