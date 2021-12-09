UBC In The News
Here's how much more Canadians can expect to pay for food in 2022
Media highlighted a new report by researchers with UBC, Dalhousie University, the University of Guelph and the University of Saskatchewan. Co-author Dr. Kelleen Wiseman, academic director and manager of UBC’s master of food and resource economics, was quoted.
CTV, Globe and Mail (subscription), Narcity, Yahoo, Postmedia via National Post, Vancouver Sun
Study unlocks the secrets to developing a regular workout habit
Dr. Mark Beauchamp, a professor of exercise and health psychology at UBC’s school of kinesiology, gave comments about exercise and the important role social structures play in people’s ability to start a behaviour.
NBC
Sustainable gift-giving is on the rise. Here are a few ideas for the holiday season.
Dr. Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s department of Psychology and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about gift-giving.
Washington Post (subscription) via SF Gate
In need of a baby boom, China clamps down on vasectomies
UBC sociology professor Dr. Yue Qian commented on the discouragement of vasectomies in China and said it reflects a long patriarchal tradition.
Washington Post (subscription)
Why are countries boycotting the Beijing Olympics? Here’s what you need to know
Dr. Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about how closely linked the Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor cases were to Meng Wanzhou’s case.
Global
You'll see more carbon labels in the grocery store next year. Here's what they mean.
Dr. Navin Ramankutty, a UBC professor at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about the best way to approach climate solutions.
Maclean’s
Build B.C.’s supply chain back better, analysts advise
Dr. Nemy Banthia, a civil engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science, says regardless of who is taking the brunt of the current supply-chain disruptions, the key now will be to build back to a much higher standard.
Business in Vancouver
Virus behind COVID-19 spreads quickly and mutations make it unpredictable: experts
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the COVID-19 virus.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, Montreal Gazette, La Presse, Edmonton Journal, Victoria Now, CHEK News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, Prince George Now, Yahoo
Omicron variant offshoot could make global tracking more difficult
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about the S-gene dropout and the Omicron variant.
Financial Times