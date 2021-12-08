UBC In The News
A choral reef: Fish songs are recorded for the first time on Indonesian atoll restored to health
The Daily Mail discussed research by Dr. Tyler Eddy, conducted when he was an Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries (IOF) research associate, and IOF director Dr. William Cheung, which found that global coverage of living corals had declined by about half since the 1950s.
Daily Mail
Pot study rattles retailers: UBCO study on Indigenous cannabis use rattles legal retailers
UBCO researchers are partnering with Woodland Cree First Nation and Indigenous Bloom—an Indigenous cooperative of cannabis retail and cultivation—for a first-of-its-kind look at the impacts of cannabis use among Indigenous peoples since legalization. Dr. Farrell, an adjunct professor in UBCO’s psychology department, was quoted.
Castanet
Jail not the answer for people caught dealing fentanyl to support their own drug addictions, B.C. judge says
Dr. Ryan McNeil, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, says incarceration doesn’t reduce overdose risk and instead, the period after release from jail represents some of the greatest overdose risks that a person can have.
CBC
Instagram unveils new tools to manage teens’ use in wake of company backlash
Dr. Eric Meyers, a professor at UBC’s School of Information, and UBC Education doctoral student Natasha Parent, shared their concerns about Meta’s new changes to Instagram, including introducing behavioural and parental control tools.
Global
Experts Say Fossil Fuel Royalty Review Should Include Water
UBCO economics professor Dr. John Janmaat discussed B.C.’s options in making companies pay for the cost of polluted water and shared his concerns with pumping and disposing of wastewater underground.
The Tyee
Demystifying the Jellyfish: How Jellyfish Survive
CBC’s The Broadcast with Jane Adey interviewed Jessica Schaub, a doctoral student at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about how jellyfish live, the role they play in the ocean ecosystem, what they eat, and how they survive.
CBC’s The Broadcast (Starts at 17:53 mark)
Food producers grapple with disrupted supply chains
Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business, and Richard Barichello, a professor at the faculty of land and food systems, discussed the local adjustment within the food supply chain and prices after disruptions were heightened by the B.C. floods.
Business In Vancouver, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, Castanet
Mental Health Monday: Gift ideas to overcome stress and supply chain worries
Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, shared environmental-conscious gift ideas to overcome stress and supply chain worries.
Global, Daily Hive
Beyond Omicron: what’s next for COVID’s viral evolution
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the evolution of SARS-CoV-2.
Nature, Financial Times
From pandemic to endemic: this is how we might get back to normal
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says even once a pandemic has ended, the phenomenon of group polarization may linger in the background.
The Irish Times
‘Really good’ Medicago COVID-19 vaccine data bolster hopes for a Canadian shot
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on global vaccination efforts.
Globe and Mail
Does organic farming guarantee better well-being for farm animals?
Dr. Eugénie Duval and Dr. Benjamin Lecorps at UBC’s animal welfare program discussed organic farming and animal welfare.
The Conversation
12 books for the outdoor enthusiast on your holiday shopping list
CBC featured UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s scientific memoir that describes her life and research.
CBC
Two 20-year-olds offering financial literacy point way to future advising
Wealth Professional featured two UBC students, Tara Lalehparvar and Curtis Holt-Robinson, who are reshaping what the future could look like for the next generation of advisors.
Wealth Professional