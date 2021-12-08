Food producers grapple with disrupted supply chains

Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and Sauder School of Business, and Richard Barichello, a professor at the faculty of land and food systems, discussed the local adjustment within the food supply chain and prices after disruptions were heightened by the B.C. floods.

