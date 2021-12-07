UBC In The News

Indigenous report calls for change in B.C. wildfire response, recovery

An Indigenous-led report documented Secwépemc community and provincial government experiences of the Elephant Hill wildfire and recommended a new approach to wildfire response and recovery. Report co-author Sarah Dickson-Hoyle, a PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was quoted.
Traffic injuries among youth did not change after legalization of cannabis: study

CTV highlighted a study led by UBC Northern Medical Program professor Dr. Russ Callaghan that found the 2018 legalization of cannabis in Canada was not associated with increases in traffic injuries.
Lululemon vs. Peloton: The fine line between inspiration and imitation in fashion

Dr. Steven Minns, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in an article about the lawsuit between Lululemon and Peloton.
Cracks in tails of RCAF Cyclone helicopters raise 'serious concerns,' says expert

Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, commented on the cracks in the tails of 19 Royal Canadian Air Force Cyclone helicopters.
Why does Victoria have the lowest fertility rate in Canada?

Dr. Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, discussed the declining fertility rates in Victoria.
COVID-19: Attendees at B.C. College of Chiropractors AGM vote to oppose mandatory vaccination

UBC nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett commented on the passing of the motion that opposed mandatory vaccination for B.C. chiropractors.
Building higher dikes may be a losing battle, experts warn

Kees Lokman, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about the need for holistic flood planning.
The science of swearing

Dr. Anne-Michelle Tessier, a professor of linguistics and director of UBC’s Child Phonology Lab, discussed linguistics and the science of swearing.
From pandemic to endemic: this is how we might get back to normal

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says even once a pandemic has ended, the phenomenon of group polarization may linger in the background.
COVID-19: why hopes the Omicron variant will prove less deadly may be premature

Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, gave comments about the evolution of virulence.
Residential school timelines, unmarked graves part of new web resource for survivors

CBC highlighted a new online resource being launched at UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, which aims to help residential school survivors find information about compensation, unmarked gravesites and other issues. Academic director Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, was quoted.
Driverless electric shuttles coming to UBC Vancouver campus in 2022

Daily Hive reported that a high-tech, automated electric shuttle vehicle pilot project is coming to UBC’s Vancouver campus.
