UBC In The News
Indigenous report calls for change in B.C. wildfire response, recovery
An Indigenous-led report documented Secwépemc community and provincial government experiences of the Elephant Hill wildfire and recommended a new approach to wildfire response and recovery. Report co-author Sarah Dickson-Hoyle, a PhD candidate at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was quoted.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, CityNews, The Star, Calgary Herald, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Victoria Now, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now, Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
Traffic injuries among youth did not change after legalization of cannabis: study
CTV highlighted a study led by UBC Northern Medical Program professor Dr. Russ Callaghan that found the 2018 legalization of cannabis in Canada was not associated with increases in traffic injuries.
CTV
Lululemon vs. Peloton: The fine line between inspiration and imitation in fashion
Dr. Steven Minns, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in an article about the lawsuit between Lululemon and Peloton.
The Canadian Press via Global, BNN Bloomberg, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, iNFO News, Kelowna Capital News
Why does Victoria have the lowest fertility rate in Canada?
Dr. Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, discussed the declining fertility rates in Victoria.
Radio Canada – Phare Ouest
COVID-19: Attendees at B.C. College of Chiropractors AGM vote to oppose mandatory vaccination
UBC nursing professor Dr. Bernie Garrett commented on the passing of the motion that opposed mandatory vaccination for B.C. chiropractors.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Building higher dikes may be a losing battle, experts warn
Kees Lokman, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about the need for holistic flood planning.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The science of swearing
Dr. Anne-Michelle Tessier, a professor of linguistics and director of UBC’s Child Phonology Lab, discussed linguistics and the science of swearing.
Nerdin’ About
From pandemic to endemic: this is how we might get back to normal
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says even once a pandemic has ended, the phenomenon of group polarization may linger in the background.
The Guardian
COVID-19: why hopes the Omicron variant will prove less deadly may be premature
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, gave comments about the evolution of virulence.
South China Morning Post
Residential school timelines, unmarked graves part of new web resource for survivors
CBC highlighted a new online resource being launched at UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, which aims to help residential school survivors find information about compensation, unmarked gravesites and other issues. Academic director Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, was quoted.
CBC
Driverless electric shuttles coming to UBC Vancouver campus in 2022
Daily Hive reported that a high-tech, automated electric shuttle vehicle pilot project is coming to UBC’s Vancouver campus.
Daily Hive