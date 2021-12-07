Event: Tŝilhqot’in Nation and UBC sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at UBC’s Vancouver campus on Wednesday.
The signing demonstrates TNG’s and UBC’s commitments to lighting new paths towards reconciliation and recognition of Indigenous self-determination, in the spirit of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the advancement of UBC’s Indigenous Strategic Plan.
Event: Official signing of the TNG-UBC Memorandum of Understanding
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10:00–11:30 a.m.
Location: Jack Poole Hall, Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre (6163 University Blvd., Vancouver, B.C.)
Interviews:
- Chief Joe Alphonse, Tŝilhqot’in National Government
- Chief Jimmy Lulua, Tŝilhqot’in National Government
- UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono
Interview language(s): English
