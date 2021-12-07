Tŝilhqot’in drum

A photo of a Tŝilhqot’in drum. The Tŝilhqot’in National Government and the University of British Columbia will be signing a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. Credit: Laureen Carruthers

Event: Tŝilhqot’in Nation and UBC sign Memorandum of Understanding

Dec 7, 2021    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) and the University of British Columbia (UBC) will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at UBC’s Vancouver campus on Wednesday.

The signing demonstrates TNG’s and UBC’s commitments to lighting new paths towards reconciliation and recognition of Indigenous self-determination, in the spirit of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the advancement of UBC’s Indigenous Strategic Plan.

Event: Official signing of the TNG-UBC Memorandum of Understanding

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10:00–11:30 a.m.

Location: Jack Poole Hall, Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre (6163 University Blvd., Vancouver, B.C.)

Interviews:

  • Chief Joe Alphonse, Tŝilhqot’in National Government
  • Chief Jimmy Lulua, Tŝilhqot’in National Government
  • UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono

Interview language(s): English

Note to Editors: Members of the media who wish to attend the ceremonial signing are asked to register by contacting media.relations@ubc.ca. Photos of the signing will also be available shortly after the event.

