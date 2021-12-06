UBC In The News
Stem-cell implant prototypes pave the way towards life-long treatment for type 1 diabetes
Researchers at UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health have released a first-of-its-kind study demonstrating treatment for Type 1 diabetes involving stem cells. Study authors Dr. Timothy Kieffer and Dr. David M. Thompson at UBC’s faculty of medicine were quoted.
ZME Science, CBS 6 WTVR-TV, Der Tagesspiegel, CTV National, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News
UBC research helps crack sea lion mystery
Marine mammal researchers at UBC used electrocardiograms to help learn how sea lions stay underwater. Rhea Storlund at the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6
Vancouver urges residents to download emergency alert app
A UBC-developed disaster preparedness app for Vancouver Island was mentioned in a story on a similar app for the city of Vancouver. The UBC app was developed by Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Prince George Citizen
Flair Airlines is expanding rapidly, but internal discord and regulatory scrutiny raise questions about its ambitious growth
Dr. David Gillen, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on discounted carrier Flair’s expansion strategy.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC Professor calling for 'disability inclusive' public policy for future climate disasters
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch called for those living with disabilities to be at the table when climate-related policies are drawn up, along with the medical professionals who care for them.
CityNews
Getting passenger rail on track poses steep challenges
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, spoke about restoring passenger travel to some of B.C. rail lines.
Business in Vancouver
December weather in B.C.: Potential record-breaking highs then flurries in the same week, forecast suggests
Dr. Rachel White, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted about the connection between climate change and the extreme weather events seen in B.C. this year.
CTV via CFAX 1070
What it will take to rebuild B.C. infrastructure amid flood damages
Dr. Nemy Banthia, a civil engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of science, says repair and rebuild of damaged infrastructure from climate events will require a rethink of construction practices, including the use of carbon-neutral materials and embedded sensors.
BNN Bloomberg
'Infodemic' shows importance of teaching critical thinking
Montreal Gazette mentioned a study by researchers at UBC and York University that found a link between the use of social media and the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.
Montreal Gazette
It’s a perfect storm of stress. How to cope
UBC experts Dr. Joseph Puyat (school of population and public health), Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (school of nursing), and Andrew Baxter (faculty of education), discussed ways to lower distress as we enter our second pandemic winter.
The Tyee
Book review: Little book brimming with big ideas on affordable housing
Postmedia featured a book by Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, that reflects on the lessons about inequality that we learned at great expense during the current pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
TransLink to operate 'UBC Snow Shuttle' if road conditions are severe
Daily Hive reported that TransLink will implement a “UBC Snow Shuttle,” which would run between the UBC bus exchange to Alma Street via Blanca.
Daily Hive
Canada's top social sciences and humanities researchers honoured for extraordinary achievements
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, on behalf of the OceanCanada partnership, is a recipient of this year’s Impact Awards bestowed by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.
Education News Canada