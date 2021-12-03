UBC In The News
Overdose prevention sites bring broad health benefits, study finds
The Tyee mentioned a study by researchers at UBC and the B.C. Centre on Substance Use that looked at the health impacts of a scale-up of supervised injection services in a Canadian setting.
The Tyee
Barbados just got rid of the Queen — should Canada follow suit?
Dr. Gordon Christie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed what would happen to the various treaties the Crown has made with Indigenous people if Canada were to transition to a republic.
CBC
How Indigenous pipeline resistance keeps emissions in the ground
Dr. Gordon Christie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the Wet’suwet’en pipeline conflict and said it’s a clash between legal systems of Canada and the hereditary system of the Wet’suwet’en.
CBC
Flood waters create stream
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt commented on a new stream that has emerged at Jericho Park, which has been carved out by overflowing pond water with a meandering path to the ocean.
CBC News Vancouver at 6 (13:40 mark)
Do we dare hope COVID-19 is becoming milder with Omicron? 'Hope isn't science'
UBC evolutionary zoologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the new variant Omicron.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Regina Leader-Post, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Is there a link between COVID vaccines and shingles? What experts want you to know
Dr. Fawziah Lalji, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, discussed the link between COVID-19 vaccines and shingles.
Best Health via MSN
Young people’s fear of missing out may be fuelling feelings of social disconnection during COVID-19
Natasha Parent, a PhD student at UBC’s faculty of education, discussed her study that looked at adolescents’ feelings of social disconnection during COVID-19.
The Conversation
Hundreds of academics condemn RCMP, governments over Coastal GasLink crisis in open letter
Naomi Klein, a professor of climate justice in UBC’s department of geography, is among the signatories to an open letter calling for government intervention in the wake of RCMP enforcement of an injunction granted to Coastal GasLink to build a pipeline through unceded Wet’suwet’en territory.
National Observer (subscription)
Trapped in Hope during flood, UBCO medical student gets first-hand education in disaster response
UBC Southern Medical Program student Brayden Fishbook was interviewed about his efforts to help provide medical support at a makeshift medical clinic set up in Hope to support travellers who were stranded there during the recent catastrophic flooding.
Castanet