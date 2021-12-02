UBC In The News
What is the job metaverse is trying to do?
Forbes mentioned a study by UBC psychology researchers that showed behaviours in virtual worlds can be different from those in the physical world, and so it’s important that we don’t fall into the trap of assuming that virtual worlds will simply replicate that which we enjoyed in physical workplaces.
Forbes
Heat, no food, deadly weather: Climate change kills seabirds
The Associated Press mentioned a UBC study that estimated seabird populations have fallen 70 per cent since the mid-20th century.
Associated Press via Seattle Times, ABC News, The Star
2,000-year-old salmon DNA reveals secret to sustainable fisheries
A study co-authored by Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, has uncovered how local Indigenous communities managed salmon fisheries for thousands of years without exhausting them.
The Scientist
Mapping the hidden world of underground fungus, a major carbon sink
Dr. Miranda Hart, a soil microbiologist and professor at UBC Okanagan, and UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard will be participating in an international campaign aiming to study and map the world’s underground fungus networks in order to protect their ecological role as a major carbon sink.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun
Meet B.C.’s new wildfire crew: cows
The Narwhal mentioned UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels’ research into how the dramatic decrease in cultural burning since the 1860s has led to more intense wildfires.
The Narwhal
Outdoor pet cats are spreading a brain parasite to wildlife
UBC faculty of forestry adjunct professor Dr. Amy Wilson was interviewed about her new study that looked at the impact domestic cats can have on wildlife in densely populated urban areas.
Smithsonian Magazine
The great tree robbery
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simmard shared her concerns around the B.C. government’s “credit” program that allows companies to log trees that don’t count toward their licensed logging limits.
National Observer (subscription)
B.C. still has ways to go to eliminate anti-Indigenous racism in health care
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, discussed anti-Indigenous racism in B.C. health care a year after she released her report “In Plain Sight.” She says although some progress has been made not nearly enough has changed for Indigenous people seeking care in the province.
The Tyee, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Climate Panel: Floods and arrests at a pipeline
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the climate catastrophe in B.C. and what the leaders need to be thinking about.
CBC Early Edition
Do clearcuts contribute to B.C.'s flooding?
Ha-Shilth-Sa mentioned a UBC forestry study by XuJian Joe Yu and Dr. Younes Alila that found logging can increase the frequency of large floods by up to four times.
Ha-Shilth-Sa via The Star, Yahoo
B.C. identifies 1st case of omicron variant
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on the importance of keeping up with other public health measures beyond travel restrictions.
CBC via Yahoo
Longer gaps between mRNA vaccine doses give stronger immune response: Canadian study
A new study has found that delaying the second dose of an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 creates a stronger immune response than two doses delivered closer together. Principal investigator Dr. Brian Grunau, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine was quoted.
Global, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Kelowna Capital News, Victoria News, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Times Colonist
Pharmaceutical costs are soaring due to innovative but pricey new drugs
Dr. Michael Law, a professor in the Centre for Health Services and Policy Research at UBC, co-wrote about Canada’s drug innovations and managing drug costs nationally.
Globe and Mail
Time to recalibrate: This is a perfect time of year to recalibrate one's life
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing reflects on how the holiday season is a good time to check in with ourselves and re-evaluate what means the most to us.
Castanet