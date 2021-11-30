UBC In The News
Can small nuclear reactors really help the climate?: Quicktake
Bloomberg mentioned a 2020 UBC study that found on a lifetime basis, the cost of electricity produced by SMRscould be 10 times greater than the cost of electricity produced by diesel fuel.
Bloomberg Green
All About Money with UBC’s Rashid Sumaila
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, discussed his new report on the future of fisheries in East and South China Seas. In the second part of the interview, he discussed Hong Kong’s role in the fishing industry as a “disproportionately” large consumer.
HKIBC – All About Money (Part 1, Part 2)
Wildfires of varying intensity can be good for biodiversity
Dr. Kira Hoffman, a fire ecologist and postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, says fires are getting to be insuppressible so bringing back mitigation techniques is critical. She added that Indigenous fire practitioners and knowledge holders know very well how these ecosystems are in balance with fire.
Quanta Magazine
Thousands 'suffering in silence' as sleep disorder clinic backlog balloons: Doctors Manitoba
Dr. Najib Ayas, a UBC professor of critical care medicine, discussed how waiting for sleep apnea treatment can cause or exacerbate existing mood disorders, creating a vicious cycle for those suffering from depression.
CBC
Modular nuclear reactors a 'long shot' worth studying, says Yukon gov't
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Yukon government undertaking a study to determine how feasible small modular reactors might be in the territory.
CBC
It’s time to better support the three million Canadians with a rare disease
Dr. Sandra Sirrs, a clinical professor of endocrinology and metabolism, was quoted about the problems of drug manufacturer-funded registries.
Globe and Mail
Documents reveal inside story of national library’s mad dash to clean up website after Star exposed ‘offensive’ content
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on the national library’s exclusion of Indigenous and non-white communities and perspectives from some of its web pages.
The Star
Flood-drenched British Columbians fear this is the new normal
Dr. Rachel White, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says that B.C. has not had this number of atmospheric rivers in such a short time period hitting into the coast, and it’s possible that climate change is making those more likely and more frequent.
The New York Times (subscription)
Fraser Valley farmers won't know for weeks how floodwaters have affected prized soil
Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says the pollutants caused by floodwater may not be on-site anymore; they may be in nearby aquatic ecosystems.
CBC
Atmospheric river ranking system won't be ready for 'some years,' says Environment Canada
Dr. Matthias Jakob, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about Environment Canada’s atmospheric river ranking system.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Times Colonist, Castanet
Inaccurate claim on Covid-19 vaccines causing Canada stillbirths spread online
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, commented on the link between COVID-19 vaccination and stillbirths. She said there has not been an increase in stillbirths since the start of the vaccine campaign in Canada.
AFP Fack Check
'Not something to play around with': Experts assessing potential impact of Omicron variant
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says with such an interconnected world and travellers going everywhere, it’s very hard to keep a variant just in one country.
CTV
I took a post-vaccination antibody test. Should you?
Dr. Hans Frykman, a clinical professor of neurology at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed COVID-19 antibody tests.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Psychology student sets up mental health café in Mohali
Hindustan Times featured UBC psychology student Angel D’Souza for opening the first mental health café in Mohali, India.
Hindustan Times
A Kelowna medical student shares his story about helping people while being stuck due to a highway closure
UBC Southern Medical Program student Brayden Fishbook was interviewed about his efforts to help provide medical support at a makeshift medical clinic set up in Hope to support travellers who were stranded there during the recent catastrophic flooding.
CBC Daybreak South
The Globe 100: The books we loved in 2021
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s book, Finding the Mother Tree, was featured as one of the Globe and Mail’s 100 most loved books.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Practising planetary health care in B.C. starts with hospital food waste
Times Colonist mentioned UBC’s Planetary Healthcare Lab led by Dr. Andrea MacNeill, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of surgery.
Times Colonist