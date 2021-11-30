All About Money with UBC’s Rashid Sumaila

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, discussed his new report on the future of fisheries in East and South China Seas. In the second part of the interview, he discussed Hong Kong’s role in the fishing industry as a “disproportionately” large consumer.

HKIBC – All About Money (Part 1, Part 2)