UBC In The News
Extreme heat may impact younger people more than elderly - study
A new study by UBC and Boston University found that adults aged between 18 and 64 are at a higher risk to visit the emergency room as a result of extreme heat, compared to those over the age of 75. Study author Dr. Kate Weinberger, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was quoted.
Jerusalem Post
Laneway housing development affects neighbouring home values, UBC study finds
A new study found that laneway houses can significantly reduce home values in more affluent neighbourhoods.
Calgary Herald
Consider need over deals when Black Friday bargain hunting, experts say
UBC sociology professor Dr. Amy Hanser and Dr. Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, discussed how sustainability and social behaviour should be considered in Black Friday shopping.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
TikTok's impact on public health needs research: UBC scholars
Dr. Skye Barbic, a professor in UBC’s department of occupational science and occupational therapy, wrote a commentary calling for a global research agenda into TikTok’s impact on public health.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
Flooding in B.C. has overwhelmed the sewage systems of smaller communities
Dr. Pierre Bérubé, a civil engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was quoted in an article about the damage caused by the flooding on wastewater treatment plants.
Globe and Mail
How the B.C. floods revealed the fragility of Canada’s food system
Dr. Hannah Wittman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says diversifying farms is key to climate resilience for the future.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Expert defends B.C. rail infrastructure as CP aims to restore service next week
Dr. Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about supply chain trends over the last 30 years, adding that the system has little to no inventory.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Prince George Citizen
B.C. has a new flood strategy in the works
Kees Lokman, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed the need for B.C. municipalities to create a holistic plan to help coordinate climate change adaptation and protect against future floods.
The Tyee
Why the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has scientists on alert. And how Canada is responding to it
Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, discussed the threat that the Omicron variant poses.
Globe and Mail, Vancouver is Awesome via Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
What happened when one B.C. doctor flew to the rescue amid a natural disaster
Dr. Anthony Fong, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, shared the story of a B.C. doctor who accomplished a helicopter medical mission amidst the flooding.
The Star
Vancouver’s dramatic new plan for broadway: Five questions
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an article about the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan and five key questions it leaves unanswered.
The Tyee
Women of Indian origin in Canada’s '100 most powerful' list
Dr. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president, academic at UBCO, was listed as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners for 2021.
Times of India
Book review: Making Mischief — Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas, Art and the Seriousness of Play, by Nicola Levell
Postmedia featured a book by Dr. Nicola Levell, a UBC professor of museum and visual anthropology, that profiled Haida artist Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province