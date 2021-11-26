UBC In The News
Victim in Montreal murder-suicide was a sex worker, suspect a violent client: advocates
Global mentioned a study co-conducted by UBC’s Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity that found 31 per cent of sex workers in Canada do not report violent incidents and crimes to the police because of the current criminalization framework.
Global
What does the term 'affordable housing' really mean?
UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative created a new assessment tool that can help cities figure out how much affordable housing stock they need.
Halifax Examiner
A Q-learning algorithm to generate shots for walking robots in soccer simulations
Morning News mentioned a study by Dr. Alan Mackworth, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of computer science, that inspired a research team to organize the first robot soccer competition, RoboCup.
Morning News
Canada’s British Columbia feels the effects of climate change
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner discussed B.C.’s climate change.
Hindustan Times via MSN
Breast cancer screening guidelines based on flawed Canadian study, new paper says
Dr. Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of radiology, co-wrote a commentary that confirms flaws in studies that shaped current breast cancer screening guidelines.
CBC, Global, Global News Morning BC, CTV, National Post
How green are your purchases?
Dr. Kai Chan, a UBC professor at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says just because a product has a green label doesn’t mean that it’s entirely environmentally friendly.
Global News
What happened to the promise of universal pharmacare?
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed why national universal drug coverage makes sense.
Globe and Mail
The 'penny has dropped': Liberal government throne speech signals new direction on China, analysts say
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about how the use of the term “Indo-Pacific”, as opposed to “Asia-Pacific”, indicates a new approach.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, MSN
More scrutiny needed of TikTok’s reach, influence on public health: B.C. researchers
Dr. Skye Barbic, a professor in UBC’s department of occupational science and occupational therapy, wrote a commentary calling for a global research agenda into TikTok’s impact on public health.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Should we all settle down on Black Friday?
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed Black Friday shopping.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
In genetic arms race with COVID-19 variants, Canada’s labs fight for better ways to share findings with each other and the world
The Globe and Mail mentioned a study that examined how two different lineages of the Delta variant, have together overtaken an earlier version that was first identified in India. Study co-author Dr. Sarah Otto, a UBC evolutionary biologist, was quoted.
Globe and Mail
Laws should form good citizens, but civil society must lead the way
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on a recent landmark Supreme Court case concerning freedom of expression.
The Hub
Why there’s no real ‘common prosperity’ campaign in China
Dr. Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s common prosperity campaign.
The Conversation via National Post
UBC postdoctoral student wins $1.9 million from Prince William, Elon Musk competitions
Media reported that UBC postdoctoral chemical and biological engineering student Kevin Kung’s invention has won nearly $2M prize money from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s inaugural Earthshot Prize, as well as from the XPrize and Musk Foundation’s Carbon Removal competition.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Indo-Canadian Voice