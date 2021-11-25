UBC In The News
Study links cats to spread of parasite
A new study led by UBC faculty of forestry adjunct professor Dr. Amy Wilson looked at the impact domestic cats can have on wildlife in urban areas.
Brandon Sun via The Star
Black nurses in B.C. face ‘entrenched and pervasive’ racism, survey finds
Ismalia de Sousa, a PhD student at UBC’s school of nursing, discussed a survey that looked at anti-Black racism in B.C. health care.
The Tyee
Why a Canadian ban on Huawei 5G may come with a whimper, not a bang
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC commented on the effect of a Huawei 5G ban on Canada.
South China Morning Post (subscription)
B.C. braces for more rain
Dr. Sean Fleming, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, shared his insight on two more atmospheric rivers in forecast over the coming days.
CTV News
The 'penny has dropped': Liberal government throne speech signals new direction on China, analysts say
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about how the use of the term “Indo-Pacific”, as opposed to “Asia-Pacific”, indicates a new approach.
National Post
Does B.C. need rapid response teams to prevent wildfire-driven floods?
Glacier Media asked UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels how fire leads to flooding and landslides.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Times Colonist, Castanet
North Cowichan review is a rare opportunity for Vancouver Island forests
Dr. Peter Arcese, a professor and the Forest Renewal B.C. Chair in Conservation Biology at UBC, discussed the significance of North Cowichan’s forests.
The Discourse
As Manitoba kids roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shot, providers say their comfort is paramount
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant and Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, offered tips on addressing children’s worries before their COVID-19 vaccination.
CBC
UBCO researcher develops mask coating to prevent spread of COVID virus
Dr. Seyyedarash Haddadi, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBCO’s school of engineering, is being recognized for his work in developing a graphene oxide-based material to use as a mask coating to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
iNFO News, Castanet, Daily Courier
Farm bills may be repealed, but farmers will still need help
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, says the failure of India’s manufacturing to absorb surplus agricultural labour has meant that farmers remain tied to land even when it doesn’t yield much.
Indian Express
Why there’s no real ‘common prosperity’ campaign in China
Dr. Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s common prosperity campaign.
The Conversation
The innovator: Carl Hansen, Abcellera Biologics
The Globe and Mail featured Dr. Carl Hansen, who co-founded AbCellera at UBC, where he taught in a cross-disciplinary biomedical research lab.
Globe and Mail
Clean tech entrepreneur Dr. Vikram Yadav named among top 40 under 40 in Canada
Dr. Vikram Yadav, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC, has been named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40.
Financial Post
Rhodes scholars
UBC graduate Aditi Sriram was interviewed about being named a Rhodes Scholar.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (29:16 mark)