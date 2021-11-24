UBC In The News

Microdoses of psychedelic drugs can ease anxiety, depression: UBC study

An international study led by Joseph Rootman and Dr. Zach Walsh at UBCO’s department of psychology suggests that repeated, small doses of psychedelic drugs can help treat some mental health issues.
GlobalKelowna Capital News

Strapped for time but need a workout? Try an exercise snack

Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted about his study on the practice of exercise snacks, vigorous exercise performed periodically throughout the day.
Postmedia via Ottawa CitizenMontreal GazetteVancouver SunThe Province

Laneway homes decrease real estate value in affluent Vancouver neighbourhoods: study

A new study found that laneway house next door can significantly decrease the property value by 3.8 per cent on average. Study authors Dr. Tsur Somerville and Dr. Thomas Davidoff at the UBC Sauder School of Business were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

UBC researchers’ algorithm helps ID designer drugs before they hit market

UBC medicine researchers have developed an algorithm that helps predict the next designer drugs before they hit the street. Study author Dr. Michael Skinnider was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Sustainable salmon fishing by Tsleil-Waututh confirmed in new study

Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about her new study on Tsleil-Waututh fishing practices.
North Shore News via The Star

Report shares good and bad news for Canada’s fisheries

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, commented on a new report warning that Canada’s fish stocks are depleted and in questionable health.
Global National

Majority of Canadians plan to mingle with fully vaccinated guests over holidays: Study

UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn was quoted about how the spirit of generosity brings happiness. She said making a donation to support a charity or doing an act of service or kindness can go a long way in making you and your recipient feel more connected this holiday season.
Toronto SunVancouver SunThe ProvinceYahoo

Flood-ravaged B.C. braces for more rain amid hope that dike repairs will hold

UBC chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni gave comments about the water supply system in B.C. and how community water supplies could be at risk due to the flooding and mudslides of last week.
Globe and Mail

No quick fix in sight for road and rail repair in B.C.

Dr. Gordon Lovegrove, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, discussed the need to be more proactive about planning for extreme events and rebuilding an improved system that may benefit Canada in the long run.
Business in Vancouver

Extreme rainfall delivers another gut-punch to B.C. economy

Dr. Harish Krishnan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the increasing number of extreme weather events has the potential to create more supply chain disruptions that will rattle the economy if supply chain managers don’t adapt.
Business in Vancouver

Why B.C. didn't have much choice on gas rationing response

UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff commented on B.C.’s gas rationing and the “regret aversion” drivers battle.
Daily Hive

Austria going too far? 'Heavy-handed' vaccine rules could have 'consequences'

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about pandemic fatigue and commented on the return to a national lockdown in Austria.
Daily Express

How to prepare your kid to get the COVID-19 vaccine: B.C. doctor

Dr. Katelynn Boerner, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s faculty of medicine, offered advice on getting children prepared for COVID-19 vaccination.
CTV Morning Live

How scientific evidence evolves: A case study on COVID-19 in pregnancy

Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about COVID-19 and pregnancy. The article also mentioned her report that found about 7 per cent of pregnant people aged 18 to 45 who tested positive for COVID-19 ended up in hospital compared to 1.5 per cent of their non-pregnant counterparts.
Healthing

Vaccines will never eliminate COVID, so it's time to pivot our response

Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an opinion piece on the need to concentrate on the personal and social impact of COVID-19.
Toronto Sun