UBC In The News
Microdoses of psychedelic drugs can ease anxiety, depression: UBC study
An international study led by Joseph Rootman and Dr. Zach Walsh at UBCO’s department of psychology suggests that repeated, small doses of psychedelic drugs can help treat some mental health issues.
Global, Kelowna Capital News
Strapped for time but need a workout? Try an exercise snack
Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, was quoted about his study on the practice of exercise snacks, vigorous exercise performed periodically throughout the day.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Laneway homes decrease real estate value in affluent Vancouver neighbourhoods: study
A new study found that laneway house next door can significantly decrease the property value by 3.8 per cent on average. Study authors Dr. Tsur Somerville and Dr. Thomas Davidoff at the UBC Sauder School of Business were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC researchers’ algorithm helps ID designer drugs before they hit market
UBC medicine researchers have developed an algorithm that helps predict the next designer drugs before they hit the street. Study author Dr. Michael Skinnider was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Sustainable salmon fishing by Tsleil-Waututh confirmed in new study
Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about her new study on Tsleil-Waututh fishing practices.
North Shore News via The Star
Report shares good and bad news for Canada’s fisheries
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, commented on a new report warning that Canada’s fish stocks are depleted and in questionable health.
Global National
Majority of Canadians plan to mingle with fully vaccinated guests over holidays: Study
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn was quoted about how the spirit of generosity brings happiness. She said making a donation to support a charity or doing an act of service or kindness can go a long way in making you and your recipient feel more connected this holiday season.
Toronto Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Yahoo
Flood-ravaged B.C. braces for more rain amid hope that dike repairs will hold
UBC chemical engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni gave comments about the water supply system in B.C. and how community water supplies could be at risk due to the flooding and mudslides of last week.
Globe and Mail
No quick fix in sight for road and rail repair in B.C.
Dr. Gordon Lovegrove, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, discussed the need to be more proactive about planning for extreme events and rebuilding an improved system that may benefit Canada in the long run.
Business in Vancouver
Extreme rainfall delivers another gut-punch to B.C. economy
Dr. Harish Krishnan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the increasing number of extreme weather events has the potential to create more supply chain disruptions that will rattle the economy if supply chain managers don’t adapt.
Business in Vancouver
Why B.C. didn't have much choice on gas rationing response
UBC social psychologist Dr. Azim Shariff commented on B.C.’s gas rationing and the “regret aversion” drivers battle.
Daily Hive
Austria going too far? 'Heavy-handed' vaccine rules could have 'consequences'
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about pandemic fatigue and commented on the return to a national lockdown in Austria.
Daily Express
How to prepare your kid to get the COVID-19 vaccine: B.C. doctor
Dr. Katelynn Boerner, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s faculty of medicine, offered advice on getting children prepared for COVID-19 vaccination.
CTV Morning Live
How scientific evidence evolves: A case study on COVID-19 in pregnancy
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, gave comments about COVID-19 and pregnancy. The article also mentioned her report that found about 7 per cent of pregnant people aged 18 to 45 who tested positive for COVID-19 ended up in hospital compared to 1.5 per cent of their non-pregnant counterparts.
Healthing
Vaccines will never eliminate COVID, so it's time to pivot our response
Dr. Jennifer Grant, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an opinion piece on the need to concentrate on the personal and social impact of COVID-19.
