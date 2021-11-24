Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Black Friday consumption and sustainability Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Black Friday, including urging consumers to make the connection between what they buy and what eventually ends up harming our ecosystems.

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)

Research associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and principal investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Microplastic and plastic marine pollution, ocean pollution, pollutants in the marine food web

*Available after 2 p.m. on Nov. 24

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental impacts of products, values and the broader social context for consumption (norms, notions of a good life, etc.)

Dr. Dave Hardisty (he/him/they/them)

Associate professor and Chair, division of marketing & behavioural science, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-655-1465

Interview language(s): English

Circular economy, consumer behaviour

Dr. Amy Hanser (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: hanser@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Consumerism

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Optimal plastic consumption and use, thoughtful consumption, blue economy, sustainable fisheries economics, ocean conservation

*Available 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and after 2 p.m. on Nov. 24

Dr. Kate White (she/her)

Senior associate dean, equity, diversity, and inclusion; professor, marketing and behavioural science, Sauder School of Business

Email: Katherine.White@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainable consumer behaviour, circular economy

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Canada Research Chair in Behavioural Sustainability

Tel: 609-865-4765

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin