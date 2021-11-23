UBC In The News
Reform the logging industry to slow climate crises in B.C., expert says
CTV mentioned a UBC forestry study that found logging can result in up to a four-fold increase in the frequency of large floods.
CTV
How can you be prepared for a natural disaster?
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, discussed his app that aims to help Canadians create disaster preparedness.
CKNW The Shift (19:05 mark)
Sustainable salmon fishing by Tsleil-Waututh confirmed in new study
Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about her new study on the Tsleil-Waututh fishing practices.
North Shore News
Marty's mushroom: B.C. fungi named for the Saanich scientist who discovered it
Times Colonist mentioned that researchers at the Beaty Biodiversity Centre studied Kranabetter’s mushroom at the molecular level, sequencing its DNA and comparing the results with global databases.
Times Colonist
Could mRNA make us superhuman?
BBC interviewed Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, about mRNA vaccines.
BBC
Native Americans die younger, CDC study shows. They say it's proof of 'ongoing systemic harm.'
Dr. Margaret Moss, a UBC professor of nursing and director of the First Nations House of Learning, was quoted in an article about Indigenous health disparities and the ill effects of assimilation and disinvestment.
USA Today (subscription) via Yahoo
Vancouver is marooned by flooding and besieged again by climate change
Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, commented on whether the extraordinary heat and the devastating rains in B.C. resulted directly from climate change.
The New York Times via Indian Express
Blood tests show signs of brain damage after space flight
Dr. Cheryl Wellington, a professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, commented on a study that suggests long spans of time spent in space can cause significant changes to the brain and central nervous system.
Healthing
COVID-19 vaccines for children will start arriving Sunday, government says
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says we need to have the same outreach and the same engagement with communities to make sure that kids have the same protection.
CBC via Yahoo
‘COVID-19 endgame’: What will it take to go from pandemic to endemic?
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says a widespread vaccination drive is needed to curb the global spread of COVID-19.
Global
Why businesses need resilient supply chains
Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed how companies should be flexible in their supply chain strategies by making investments in alternative routes and multi-source suppliers.
BNN Bloomberg
When surging floods meet expanding pipelines
UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Dharma Wijewickreme gave comments about using pipelines to transport fluid over long distances, and the risks that floods pose to pipeline infrastructure.
The Tyee
Food hoarding highlights the need for community connections
UBCO economics professor Dr. John Janmaat discussed how hoarding of food during emergencies like the B.C. floods could be a sign of a breakdown in how our communities function.
Castanet
UBC professor Pieter Cullis awarded for role in COVID-19 vaccines
Dr. Pieter Cullis, a UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, was named a co-winner of the 2021 Prince Mahidol Award for his work on mRNA vaccines.
Globe and Mail
UBC gets creative after grad caps and gowns get stuck on closed highway
Media reported on UBC’s response to the graduation regalia delivery delay due to the destruction of highway infrastructure in last week’s floods and mudslides.
Daily Hive, Times Colonist, Saanich News