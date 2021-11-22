UBC In The News
Scientists are using AI to predict which drugs will come to market
UBC medical student Dr. Michael Skinnider was interviewed about his study that has developed an AI tool to identify emerging designer drugs on the black market and improve their regulation.
Dazed, The Next Web, RT, Radio Canada – Les années lumière
Movember works with UBC researcher to help men build better relationships
Media highlighted the Men Building Better Relationships program, which is based on a study led by Dr. John Oliffe, a nursing professor with UBC’s Men’s Health Research program.
CityNews, The Washington Post
Outdoor cats likely the reason for the spread of deadly parasite
UBC faculty of forestry adjunct professor Dr. Amy Wilson was interviewed about her new study that looked at the impact domestic cats can have on wildlife in densely populated urban areas.
CKNW Mike Smyth Show, Narcity, Treehugger
As Joe Biden celebrates 79th birthday today, questions grow over 2024
UBC political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk says if Joe Biden seeks reelection, we may see a large field of competitors for the nomination. He added that if Biden’s “senior moments” don’t become noticeably more frequent or more alarming over the next two years, he will probably run for a second term
Newsweek
mRNA vaccines changed the course of the pandemic. Now, they could cure all kinds of other diseases
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was quoted in an article about mRNA vaccines.
Salon
The dream of high-speed rail in the Pacific Northwest may be on the horizon
Dr. Martino Tran, a professor at the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning and director of the Urban Predictive Analytics Lab, gave comments about high-speed electric rail in Cascadia.
Crosscut via InvestigateWest, Kitsap Sun
Toronto's police board is seeking the public's input on using artificial intelligence for policing
CBC’s Day 6 spoke to Dr. Kristen Thomasen, ass professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, about the Toronto Police Service’s current public consultation on their draft artificial intelligence policy.
CBC Day 6
Cutting into the controversial world of forest certification
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed the differences between Forest Stewardship Council and Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and how certifications affect forest management.
Asparagus Magazine
Vancouver is marooned by flooding and besieged again by climate change
Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, commented on whether the extraordinary heat and the devastating rains in B.C. resulted directly from climate change.
New York Times (subscription)
Canada races to reach 18,000 stranded by worst floods in memory
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner, says the sequence of extreme weather events is a stark reminder that we can’t keep waiting to see the impacts of climate change and we need to act now.
The Times (subscription)
Rebuilding B.C.
UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Jonathan Fannin at the faculty of applied science was interviewed about reopening roads and rebuilding bridges after the landslide damage in B.C.
CBC Calgary Eyeopener
How B.C.’s string of natural disasters are connected
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner was quoted about how B.C. is not equipped to cope with the increasingly extreme weather it faces.
Globe and Mail, Reuters via China Daily
We can’t ignore the role deforestation plays in triggering devastating floods
UBC forestry professor Dr. Younes Alila was quoted about the effect of logging at higher elevations in mountainous areas on the frequency of flooding events downstream.
Globe and Mail
After floods, oil slicks, human and animal waste
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Richardson gave comments about the impact of floodwaters on drinking water supply and wildlife.
National Observer (subscription)
Expert: Few alternatives for cargo vessels at Vancouver port as rail links remain broken
Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the local port delays stemming from natural disasters.
Business in Vancouver via Castanet
'A form of control': Why people panic buy and how to potentially stop it
Dr. Hannah Wittman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Dr. James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, discussed panic buying and how flooding will affect B.C.’s food system.
Wittman: Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Vercammen: The Tyee
Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11
UBC nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant says vaccinating school-aged children could go a long way to controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Globe and Mail
Nearly two years into pandemic, experts say messaging needs to evolve: Fear is out, hope is in
Dr. Lesley Lutes, a UBCO professor of psychology, was quoted about the importance of effective messaging during COVID-19.
Globe and Mail
Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall co-wrote an article on climate change denial and COP26.
The Conversation via National Post
Canadian higher education makes major push for equity
Dr. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, was quoted about equity in faculty and curriculum and how the nationwide charter helps with that.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
UBC engineer named one of Canada's Top 40 under 40
Dr. Vikram Yadav, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC, has been named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for his work in synthetic biology and industrial biotechnology.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Life support: Island doctors go the distance to save lives in rural B.C.
Times Colonist mentioned UBC clinical professors Dr. Don Burke and Dr. Ray Markham for their help in assisting rural and remote doctors.
Times Colonist
Clarivate Web of Science releases the most highly cited researchers list for 2021
The Web of Science has released the 2021 list of the most highly cited researchers, and UBC is one of the Canadian postsecondary institutions with the highest numbers.
Web of Science