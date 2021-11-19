UBC In The News

How to save your knees without giving up your workout

The New York Times mentioned a new review on running and cartilage by Michaela Khan, a PhD student at UBC’s faculty of medicine. The article also quoted Dr. Jackie Whittaker, a professor in UBC’s department of physical therapy, who shared tips on how to protect your knees.
New York Times (subscription)

Are you bothered by other people's fidgeting? It could be this condition

CTV highlighted research led by Sumeet Jaswal and Dr. Todd Handy in UBC’s department of psychology that found approximately one in three people suffers from misokinesia, hatred of movements.
CTV

Nuclear power and America's clean energy future

WBUR spoke to Dr. Allison Macfarlane, a professor and director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about nuclear power.
WBUR – On Point via NPR

What to watch for as Biden, Trudeau, López Obrador tackle immigration, supply chain

Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global policy at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Joe Biden’s proposed Buy American provisions could disrupt the North American supply chain and hurt Canada and Mexico.
USA Today (subscription) via YahooMSN

As fashion moves towards non-gendered options, accessories seem stuck in a binary system

Dr. Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about how marketers in the fashion industry are adapting to modern gender neutrality.
Globe and Mail

Assessing the COP26 China factor

UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s lack of presence at COP26.
Business in Vancouver

From fire to floods, climate change hits Canada's fragile supply chain

UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner says B.C. is not equipped to cope with the increasingly extreme weather it faces, as we are adapted to a climate of the past.
Reuters via U.S. News & World ReportIndian Express

‘A parade of storms’: What’s behind all the downpours on the ‘wet coast’ this fall?

Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, gave comments about climate change and extreme weather events.
Global, BBC via YahooSputnik

Could take weeks to begin repairing 'unprecedented' damage to B.C.'s road system, experts say

Dr. Ahmad Rteil, a professor of structural engineering at UBCO, gave comments about repairing the highways washed out by heavy rains and flooding in B.C.
The Canadian Press via CBC

Climate Change Panel: why does B.C. seem caught off guard by climate disasters?

UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed extreme weather events in Southern B.C. and what we learned from COP26.
CBC Early Edition

‘Higher costs and delays’: Supply chain disruptions from B.C. storm expected to hit Manitoba

Dr. David Gillen, a professor and director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at UBC, estimates it will take about two weeks for repairs to allow normal traffic flow to resume, and months for a complete recovery because road work is limited during winter months.
Global

Catastrophic economic impact of B.C. floods

Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the economic impact of the flooding overall is going to have many ramifications and it’s going to take a considerable time for our supply chains to get back to normal.
CTV

'Couldn't have imagined it six months ago,' says Horgan, but scientists have been issuing climate warnings for decades

Brett Gilley, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says that the effects of climate change can compound. He added that because there is not an infinite supply of funding, authorities have to prioritize spending to the most high-risk areas.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

B.C. supply chains: Rattled or resilient after extreme rainfall?

Dr. Harish Krishnan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the state of B.C. supply chains following the extreme rainfall and how the disruptions during the pandemic might offer clues.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordPique NewsmagazineCastanetPrince George Citizen

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall co-wrote an article on climate change denial and COP26.
The Conversation via Yahoo

Canadian universities, colleges sign pledge to address anti-Black racism

A group of universities and colleges from across Canada, including UBC, are signing a charter to fight anti-Black racism in post-secondary institutions. Dr. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, was quoted.
The Canadian Press via CP24CBCGlobalGlobe and MailNational ObserverCityNewsPrince George Citizen

Achieving academic excellence

UBCO’s department of athletics and recreation celebrated student-athlete excellence and hosted the annual Academic All-Canadian reception on campus. Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation, was quoted.
iHeartRadio

UBC Engineering’s Vikram Yadav named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40

Dr. Vikram Yadav, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC, has been named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for his highly interdisciplinary and impactful innovation portfolio.
Indo-Canadian Voice