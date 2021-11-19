UBC In The News
How to save your knees without giving up your workout
The New York Times mentioned a new review on running and cartilage by Michaela Khan, a PhD student at UBC’s faculty of medicine. The article also quoted Dr. Jackie Whittaker, a professor in UBC’s department of physical therapy, who shared tips on how to protect your knees.
New York Times (subscription)
Are you bothered by other people's fidgeting? It could be this condition
CTV highlighted research led by Sumeet Jaswal and Dr. Todd Handy in UBC’s department of psychology that found approximately one in three people suffers from misokinesia, hatred of movements.
CTV
Nuclear power and America's clean energy future
WBUR spoke to Dr. Allison Macfarlane, a professor and director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about nuclear power.
WBUR – On Point via NPR
What to watch for as Biden, Trudeau, López Obrador tackle immigration, supply chain
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global policy at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Joe Biden’s proposed Buy American provisions could disrupt the North American supply chain and hurt Canada and Mexico.
USA Today (subscription) via Yahoo, MSN
As fashion moves towards non-gendered options, accessories seem stuck in a binary system
Dr. Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about how marketers in the fashion industry are adapting to modern gender neutrality.
Globe and Mail
Assessing the COP26 China factor
UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s lack of presence at COP26.
Business in Vancouver
From fire to floods, climate change hits Canada's fragile supply chain
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner says B.C. is not equipped to cope with the increasingly extreme weather it faces, as we are adapted to a climate of the past.
Reuters via U.S. News & World Report, Indian Express
Could take weeks to begin repairing 'unprecedented' damage to B.C.'s road system, experts say
Dr. Ahmad Rteil, a professor of structural engineering at UBCO, gave comments about repairing the highways washed out by heavy rains and flooding in B.C.
The Canadian Press via CBC
Climate Change Panel: why does B.C. seem caught off guard by climate disasters?
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed extreme weather events in Southern B.C. and what we learned from COP26.
CBC Early Edition
‘Higher costs and delays’: Supply chain disruptions from B.C. storm expected to hit Manitoba
Dr. David Gillen, a professor and director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at UBC, estimates it will take about two weeks for repairs to allow normal traffic flow to resume, and months for a complete recovery because road work is limited during winter months.
Global
Catastrophic economic impact of B.C. floods
Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the economic impact of the flooding overall is going to have many ramifications and it’s going to take a considerable time for our supply chains to get back to normal.
CTV
'Couldn't have imagined it six months ago,' says Horgan, but scientists have been issuing climate warnings for decades
Brett Gilley, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says that the effects of climate change can compound. He added that because there is not an infinite supply of funding, authorities have to prioritize spending to the most high-risk areas.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. supply chains: Rattled or resilient after extreme rainfall?
Dr. Harish Krishnan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the state of B.C. supply chains following the extreme rainfall and how the disruptions during the pandemic might offer clues.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Pique Newsmagazine, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall co-wrote an article on climate change denial and COP26.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Canadian universities, colleges sign pledge to address anti-Black racism
A group of universities and colleges from across Canada, including UBC, are signing a charter to fight anti-Black racism in post-secondary institutions. Dr. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, was quoted.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CBC, Global, Globe and Mail, National Observer, CityNews, Prince George Citizen
Achieving academic excellence
UBCO’s department of athletics and recreation celebrated student-athlete excellence and hosted the annual Academic All-Canadian reception on campus. Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation, was quoted.
iHeartRadio
UBC Engineering’s Vikram Yadav named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40
Dr. Vikram Yadav, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC, has been named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for his highly interdisciplinary and impactful innovation portfolio.
Indo-Canadian Voice