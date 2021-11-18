UBC In The News
Ghostbusters: A psychologist explains why we believe in the paranormal
Science Focus mentioned a UBC psychology study that concluded people with a higher tendency to attribute human traits to non-human objects were also more likely to believe in ghosts.
BBC Science Focus
AI can quickly identify structure of drugs designed for ‘legal highs’
UBC medicine researchers have trained computers to predict the next designer drugs before they are even on the market, technology that could save lives. Study authors Dr. Michael Skinnider and Dr. Leonard Foster were quoted.
New Scientist, Korii, Futurism, Daily Beast, Screenshot Media, Cosmos, Happy Media, Curiosity, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Yahoo, MSN
Fragment of lost 12th-century epic poem found in another book’s binding
Dr. J. R. Mattison, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, was quoted about a fragment from a 12th-century French poem.
The Guardian
Environmental concerns raised as ‘iceberg homes’ become more popular
Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed iceberg homes being a cause of environmental concern.
CBC The National (1:25 mark), iHeartRadio – Evan Solomon Show (49:25 mark)
Vancouver storm: A state of emergency has been declared in British Columbia
Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, says the massive devastation caused by the storm in B.C. can likely be attributed to a combination of human-caused factors. She added that as we warm up the climate, heavy rainfall events are going to get more intense.
BBC
Unprecedented B.C. highway repairs needed as winter approaches
Dr. Ahmad Rteil, a professor of structural engineering at UBCO, gave comments about repairing the highways washed out by heavy rains and flooding in B.C.
The Canadian Press via National Post, National Observer, CityNews, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Victoria Now, CHEK News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
B.C. floods and landslides
CBC spoke to UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Dwayne Tannant about floods and landslides in B.C. and the geotechnical challenges.
CBC Alberta at Noon (3:43 mark), CBC The World at Six (8:30 mark)
One bad storm might not be climate change. One bad year — like B.C.’s in 2021? Climate experts saw that coming
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich spoke about estimating extreme weather events and how they are all manifestations of a changing climate.
The Star
B.C. flooding could be Canada's costliest disaster as cut-off Port of Vancouver snarls supply chain
Dr. Trevor Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on further delays in transporting goods in Canada due to flooding in B.C.
Financial Post
‘Coming Out,’ the East German film that premiered when the Berlin Wall fell, is still relevant today
Dr. Kyle Frackman, a German and Scandinavian studies professor, discussed how Coming Out (1989), the first and only feature film about homosexuality made in East Germany, is still relevant in Germany’s sociopolitical sphere.
The Conversation via National Post, Yahoo
Motorist and family taken in by church in Hope, B.C. during storms, slides
Dr. Sumeet Gulati, a UBC professor of environmental and resource economics, was interviewed about being stranded with his family in Hope, B.C. and sheltered by a church and the mayor.
CBC News
Canadian universities, colleges sign charter to address anti-Black racism
Dr. Ananya Mukherjee Reed, provost and vice president of academics at UBCO, gave comments about how Black students face the same barriers at post-secondary institutions that exist in society at large.
CTV
Obituary: Lee Maracle, pioneering Indigenous writer and poet
Dr. Dallas Hunt, a professor in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, was quoted in an article paying tribute to Indigenous Canadian writer Lee Maracle.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A fresh take on forestry education in the Williams Lake area
Williams Lake Tribune featured a new program planned to start at UBC faculty of forestry’s Alex Fraser Research Forest, which aims to connect students with each other and the outdoors. Education intern Bryant Race was quoted.
Williams Lake Tribune