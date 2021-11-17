UBC In The News
Canadian Tribes Practised Sustainable Fishing Before Europeans Destroyed it: Study
Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about her study on Tsleil-Waututh fishing practices, which were designed to ensure that the fish population remained healthy for future use.
NEWS18
Artificial Intelligence Can Predict New Designer Drugs With 90% Accuracy
Several media outlets mentioned a new study by UBC and University of Alberta researchers who trained computers to predict the next designer drugs before they are even on the market. UBC medicine student Dr. Michael Skinnider and UBC biochemistry professor Dr. Leonard Foster were quoted.
Interesting Engineering, Screen-shot Media, Vancouver is Awesome
Want to Save a Failing Fishery? Take the Long View
Hakai Magazine spoke with UBC’s Sea Around Us researcher Rebecca Schijns who was the lead author of a new study that modelled the cod population trajectory and found that Canada had an opportunity in the 1980s to avoid the total collapse of cod stocks.
Hakai Magazine
B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts
Dr. David Gillen, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on how the B.C. storm will contribute to further backlogs in the supply chain.
Canadian Press via CPKG Today, MSN Canada, Globe and Mail
Smithsonian exhibit explores threats facing endangered B.C. whales
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments on the Smithsonian’s new augmented-reality exhibit on B.C.’s southern resident killer whales.
CBC The National (Trites at the 2:18 mark)
First fire, now floods: Why B.C. is trapped in a world of climate extremes
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner discussed the intensity of the recent atmospheric river that hit the Pacific Northwest and the role climate change plays in these kinds of events.
Globe and Mail
Devastation continues to mount in rain- and flood-stricken southwestern B.C.
UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Jonathan Fannin was quoted discussing the aftermath of the B.C. storm and the challenges that might lie ahead in rebuilding from the damage.
CBC
‘A parade of storms’: What’s behind all the downpours on the ‘wet coast’ this fall?
Dr. Rachel White, an atmospheric scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted about the science behind atmospheric rivers, why they happen and how often they might occur as extreme weather events become more frequent.
Global News
One bad storm might not be climate change. One bad year — like B.C.’s in 2021? Climate experts saw that coming
UBC forestry professor Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich was quoted discussing how extreme weather events tie to climate change and the ways humans have altered natural climate systems.
The Star
Barking up the wrong tree in old-growth controversy?
Dr. Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says half of the carbon stored in a tree is in the soil and roots, and tree-cutting is a major source of carbon release.
Prince George Citizen
Three years in, has B.C.'s belief and abstraction tax fabricated a difference?
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the effect of the speculation and vacancy tax.
Times Colonist
Was COP26 a success or a failure?
Dr. Kathryn Harrison, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the efficacy of the climate commitments made at COP26.
CBC Kids News
‘Coming Out,’ the East German film that premiered when the Berlin Wall fell, is still relevant today
Dr. Kyle Frackman, a German and Scandinavian studies professor, discussed how Coming Out (1989), the first and only feature film about homosexuality made in East Germany, is still relevant in Germany’s sociopolitical sphere.
The Conversation
Rogers commits $4.8 million to 5G networks research at UBC
Canadian tech company Rogers Communications and the UBC are renewing a partnership to develop new ways for using 5G. Dr. Gail Murphy, vice-president, research and innovation, was quoted.
Vancouver Sun, Business In Vancouver, Financial Post, The Province