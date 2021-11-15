Plenty of fish in the ocean? Not so around China, says study warning of seafood collapse

A study by UBC and ADM Capital Foundation found that fish stocks in the South China Sea are at risk of collapse if action is not taken in the next 10 years to reduce overfishing and the effects of climate change. Study author Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, was quoted.

South China Morning Post (subscription)