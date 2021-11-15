UBC In The News
Canada: Indigenous people fished sustainably for 1,000 years before settlers arrived – study
Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about her study on the Tsleil-Waututh fishing practices, which were designed to ensure that the fish population remained healthy for future use.
Guardian, Daily Mail, ATPN
Plenty of fish in the ocean? Not so around China, says study warning of seafood collapse
A study by UBC and ADM Capital Foundation found that fish stocks in the South China Sea are at risk of collapse if action is not taken in the next 10 years to reduce overfishing and the effects of climate change. Study author Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, was quoted.
South China Morning Post (subscription)
Fishery subsidy: India to seek fairer deal at WTO
Financial Express mentioned a study on fishery subsidies led by Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC.
Financial Express
Six years after the landmark discovery of gravitational waves, scientists have detected a batch of 35 new ones
CityNews featured research by the LIGO-Virgo Collaboration, including researchers at UBC, on new gravitational wave event detections. Dr. Evan Goetz and Dr. Jess McIver at UBC’s department of physics and astronomy discussed the sources of gravitational waves.
CityNews
The Faceoff: Uber and Lyft post double-digit growth in revenues, but Lyft is the winner this week with its focus on ride-share
Dr. Marc-David Seidel, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the impact of the gig economy on workers and the trends in the ride-hailing industry.
The Star via Welland Tribune
Talking about oceans at COP26
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global at UBC, was interviewed about COP26 conversations regarding the health of the oceans.
CBC On The Coast
Barking up the wrong tree in old-growth controversy?
Dr. Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says half of the carbon stored in a tree is in the soil and roots, and tree-cutting is a major source of carbon release.
Business in Vancouver
Capitalism needs a redo
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall wrote an article about capitalism and climate change.
National Observer
Climate summit's focus on fossil fuel long overdue
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says Canada’s pledge to end international finance for fossil fuels deserves praise, but we are not living up to the same principles at home.
Vancouver Sun