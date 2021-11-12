UBC In The News
Pet cats are spreading a brain parasite to wildlife, new research suggests
A new study led by UBC faculty of forestry adjunct professor Dr. Amy Wilson looked at the impact domestic cats can have on wildlife in urban areas, particularly densely populated ones.
Gizmodo, Daily Hive
Life expectancy in Metro Vancouver can vary by almost a decade depending on where you live: UBC study
Jessica Yu, a doctoral candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about her study that produced a map of life expectancy across neighbourhoods in Metro Vancouver.
CBC, CBC On The Coast
Study finds no increase in traffic injuries after cannabis legalization
UBC Northern Medical Program professor Dr. Russ Callaghan has found that the 2018 legalization of cannabis in Canada was not associated with increases in traffic injuries.
Prince George Daily News, Prince George Citizen
Xi Jinping is in a good position to break norms and continue to lead China
Dr. Timothy Cheek, a historian of Chinese politics at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the department of history, commented on China’s Communist Party passing a historic resolution amplifying Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s authority.
NPR, Wall Street Journal (subscription), Business Insider via Yahoo
How business schools are preparing for Gen Z
Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh, academic director of the Robert H. Lee Graduate School at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed the evolution of MBA programs and their offerings.
Globe and Mail
How blockchain could revolutionize food supply chains—and lower your grocery bill
Dr. Victoria Lemieux, a professor at UBC’s school of information who leads the Blockchain@UBC research cluster, gave comments about the potential for blockchain to become the architecture of trust for society.
Maclean’s
‘Hot air in Glasgow means it’s time for radical leadership’: Read full letter signed by more than 200 academics
Dr. William Rees, a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, is among the signatories to an open letter urging communities to lead their own emergency response to slash dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.
The Independent (subscription)
Scientists urge COP26 not to sideline fishery issues
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, was quoted about the importance of healthy fisheries.
Undercurrent News (subscription)
Canada has a quarter of world's soil carbon. Keeping it in the ground could curb climate change, experts say
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard commented on a study that puts a spotlight on large soil carbon storage in terrestrial ecosystems of Canada. She said soil carbon faces several threats and this would, in turn, accelerate climate change.
CBC via Yahoo, MSN
When will steel go green? How B.C. coal fuels one of the highest emitting industries in the world
Dr. John Steen, a professor of mining engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about clean hydrogen.
CBC
Canada’s parental leave system fails to do right by adoptive and male same-sex parents
Dr. Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed Canada’s parental leave system.
Globe and Mail
UBC Extended Learning partners with Circuit Stream to launch new AR/VR courses
UBC Extended Learning and Circuit Stream have partnered to offer extended reality training programs targeted to B.C. learners. Larry Bouthillier, executive director for UBC Extended Learning, was quoted.
Financial Post