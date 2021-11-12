UBC In The News

Pet cats are spreading a brain parasite to wildlife, new research suggests

A new study led by UBC faculty of forestry adjunct professor Dr. Amy Wilson looked at the impact domestic cats can have on wildlife in urban areas, particularly densely populated ones.
GizmodoDaily Hive

Life expectancy in Metro Vancouver can vary by almost a decade depending on where you live: UBC study

Jessica Yu, a doctoral candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about her study that produced a map of life expectancy across neighbourhoods in Metro Vancouver.
CBCCBC On The Coast

Study finds no increase in traffic injuries after cannabis legalization

UBC Northern Medical Program professor Dr. Russ Callaghan has found that the 2018 legalization of cannabis in Canada was not associated with increases in traffic injuries.
Prince George Daily NewsPrince George Citizen

Xi Jinping is in a good position to break norms and continue to lead China

Dr. Timothy Cheek, a historian of Chinese politics at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and the department of history, commented on China’s Communist Party passing a historic resolution amplifying Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s authority.
NPRWall Street Journal (subscription), Business Insider via Yahoo

How business schools are preparing for Gen Z

Dr. Lisa Cavanaugh, academic director of the Robert H. Lee Graduate School at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed the evolution of MBA programs and their offerings.
Globe and Mail

How blockchain could revolutionize food supply chains—and lower your grocery bill

Dr. Victoria Lemieux, a professor at UBC’s school of information who leads the Blockchain@UBC research cluster, gave comments about the potential for blockchain to become the architecture of trust for society.
Maclean’s

‘Hot air in Glasgow means it’s time for radical leadership’: Read full letter signed by more than 200 academics

Dr. William Rees, a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, is among the signatories to an open letter urging communities to lead their own emergency response to slash dangerous greenhouse gas emissions.
The Independent (subscription)

Scientists urge COP26 not to sideline fishery issues

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, was quoted about the importance of healthy fisheries.
Undercurrent News (subscription)

Canada has a quarter of world's soil carbon. Keeping it in the ground could curb climate change, experts say

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard commented on a study that puts a spotlight on large soil carbon storage in terrestrial ecosystems of Canada. She said soil carbon faces several threats and this would, in turn, accelerate climate change.
CBC via YahooMSN

When will steel go green? How B.C. coal fuels one of the highest emitting industries in the world

Dr. John Steen, a professor of mining engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about clean hydrogen.
CBC

Canada’s parental leave system fails to do right by adoptive and male same-sex parents

Dr. Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, discussed Canada’s parental leave system.
Globe and Mail

UBC Extended Learning partners with Circuit Stream to launch new AR/VR courses

UBC Extended Learning and Circuit Stream have partnered to offer extended reality training programs targeted to B.C. learners. Larry Bouthillier, executive director for UBC Extended Learning, was quoted.
Financial Post