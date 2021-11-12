Statement regarding November 17 event University News

This week, senior university staff were made aware of a Nov. 17 talk on campus that was booked by the UBC Students for Freedom of Expression. To be clear, this was not an event sponsored by anyone at the University of British Columbia. The host of the event is an external group that is not endorsed by UBC.

The university has reviewed the requested event booking and conducted an assessment of the event in accordance with our event booking process. Although the university does and will continue to support academic freedom, we have determined that this event should not proceed. We believe proceeding with this event would adversely affect campus and community safety.

UBC is committed to truth and meaningful reconciliation as well as the principles of equity, diversity and inclusion. In September 2020, the University was the first in North America to commit to taking a human-rights approach to its Indigenous strategic framework through the launch of its Indigenous Strategic Plan, which outlines the goals and actions the university is collectively taking to support and uphold Indigenous peoples’ human rights. UBC is also committed to supporting Indigenous peoples and communities to know and share the truth of mass human rights violations associated with residential schools. For accurate and Survivor-centred information please visit the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre or the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Peter Smailes

Vice-President, Finance & Operations