UBC In The News
Atomic isotopes solve mystery about jellyfish diet
Research from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC used biochemical tools, stable isotopes and fatty acids to unravel the mystery of jellyfish feeding. Study authors Dr. Brian Hunt and Jessica Schaub were quoted.
ZME Science
B.C. study shows sustainable management of salmon fishery before colonization
Dr. Jesse Morin, an adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about a new study that confirms the Tsleil-Waututh fishing practices of targeting male salmon both for their meat and to sustain the fishery.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, Globe and Mail, APTN, The Star, CityNews, Vancouver Sun, The Province, CHEK News, Vernon Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
Ottawa funds creation of tool to crack passwords
Dr. Kristen Thomasen, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Dr. Mathias Lecuyer, a professor in UBC’s department of computer science, commented on the proposal to invite the private sector to design an artificial intelligence tool that can decipher data seized during criminal investigations.
Radio Canada via MSN
Making our food fairer
Dr. Tabitha Robin Martens, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed about food insecurity and food sovereignty in Canada.
The Conversation
Danbrook One structural engineer 'not qualified' for such a building: investigative committee
UBC civil engineering professor Dr. Perry Adebar commented on work done at an 11-storey concrete apartment building in Langford, B.C.
Capital Daily
Urban British Columbians 'overconfident' they can deal with storm fallout: BC Hydro
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, discussed emergency preparedness.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, New West Record, Castanet, Dawson Creek Mirror
Slight increase in women representation at board and executive levels of Alberta-based companies not enough, experts say
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the importance of having women representation at the board level.
Calgary Herald
Focus on food technology at climate conference ignores what most of the world’s farmers need, experts say
Dr. Navin Ramankutty, a UBC professor at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about the climate impacts of food production.
National Observer (subscription)
Tarak Sinha, one of India’s best cricket coaches, deserved more recognition
Dr. Amartya Lahiri, a Royal Bank research professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, paid tribute to renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha.
Indian Express
Young people like Greta Thunberg will ensure climate activism is here to stay
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall discussed youth climate activism.
National Observer (subscription)