UBC In The News
Life expectancy in Metro Vancouver can vary by a decade depending on neighbourhood, says UBC-led study
A new UBC study led by Jessica Yu, a PhD candidate at UBC’s school of population and public health, found that while overall life expectancy in Metro Vancouver is high, inequality between neighbourhoods has grown since 2001 and life expectancy can vary by as much as a decade.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
UBCO researchers divert waste from landfills to create electromagnetic shields
Business Examiner highlighted works by UBCO engineering researchers Dr. Mohammad Arjmand, Dr. Jian Liu and Amir Ahmadian on developing an innovative use for non-recyclable plastic and rubber waste.
Business Examiner
Canada riveted to a real-life ‘Succession’: A family empire’s internal war with billions at stake
Dr. Kai Li, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Busines, gave comments about the internal struggles at Rogers Communications Inc.
Washington Post
Biologists vastly underestimated how much whales eat and poop
UBC ocean ecologists Dr. Maria Maldonado and Dr. Evgeny Pakhomov commented on a new study that looked at baleen whale prey consumption.
Popular Science
Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan struggle with the curse of mineral wealth
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted in an article on the comparison between Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan’s mining governance.
The Economist (subscription)
Mud, anger and police -- the battle over Canada's old-growth forests
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall gave comments about the Fairy Creek protest.
AFP via MSN
We’re turning the oceans into floating farms – all for one unnecessary reason
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, commented on aquafarms.
One Green Planet
After Facebook account hack and weeks-long ban, B.C. woman calls for social media transparency, accountability
Victor Tang, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says it’s a common experience for business users to be banned from social media platforms.
CBC
Preserving old-growth forests
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard commented on B.C.’s plan to defer old-growth logging.
CBC News Vancouver (37:10 mark)
What is the future of forestry in British Columbia?
Radio Canada spoke to UBC forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis about what the future of the forestry industry would look like.
Radio Canada
UBC researcher responds to COP26
Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau, a research associate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, gave comments about the possibility of curbing climate change to a level that would avoid serious impacts on the ecosystem.
Radio Canada
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals start the clock on a deal to compensate First Nations children and their families
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a law professor and academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, discussed the term “protective appeal.”
The Star
'The trend is bad': Mental health agency lobbies for overhaul of B.C. system
Dr. William MacEwan, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says there’s good reason to believe that by providing earlier, better access to psychiatric help, patients can stabilize and improve before they reach a crisis.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. hits pause on old-growth logging on 2.6 million hectares
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes commented on old-growth forest assessment tools.
Business in Vancouver
COVID vaccination mandate remains at area hospitals
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the issue of mass vaccine mandates was uncharted territory, with the potential for “scary” staffing shortages which could affect people’s health.
Postmedia via Simcoe Reformer, Sarnia Observer, Brantford Expositor
Don't sideline fish and the ocean at COP26
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote that ocean issues should be front and centre when it comes to drafting climate policies, and COP26 is a crucial opportunity to make that happen.
Euronews
Can slum resettlement policy make eviction less painful?
Dr. Priti Narayan, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, discussed resettlement and rehabilitation policy in Tamil Nadu in India.
Times of India
As rich countries miss climate targets, poor countries suffer
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison discussed what she will be watching for at COP26.
Vancouver Sun
Are you a distressed student? Here’s how therapy dogs can help
UBCO education professor Dr. John-Tyler Binfet wrote an article about his research that examined the best way to interact with dogs in our lives.
The Conversation
Lives and works of scientists
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, spoke about the Sea Around Us initiative and his life and work.
CBC North by Northwest (27:35 mark)