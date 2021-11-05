Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Remembrance Day Media Advisories

Canadians will recognize Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The day marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence.

UBC will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony beginning Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at War Memorial Gym, 6081 University Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m. A livestream of the events will also be available to view the event virtually.

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Remembrance Day:

Prof. Wade Davis

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Tel: 604-833-6838

Email: wade.davis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

The Great War, the war poets

Dr. Lisa Grekul

Associate Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-801-1900

Email: lisa.grekul@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canada’s First World War internment, commemoration of internment, redress movement

Prof. Richard Price

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: richard.price@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

The state of international conflict, international norms in warfare

Dr. Richard Vedan

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work

Tel: 604-307-4113

Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous people in the Canadian Forces from First World War to present

Indigenous veterans who served overseas

Dr. Marvin Westwood

Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Email: marvin.westwood@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English