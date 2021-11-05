UBC experts on Remembrance Day

Canadians will recognize Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The day marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence.
UBC will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony beginning Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m. at War Memorial Gym, 6081 University Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m. A livestream of the events will also be available to view the event virtually.
UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Remembrance Day:
Prof. Wade Davis
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-833-6838
Email: wade.davis@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- The Great War, the war poets
Dr. Lisa Grekul
Associate Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-801-1900
Email: lisa.grekul@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canada’s First World War internment, commemoration of internment, redress movement
Prof. Richard Price
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.price@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- The state of international conflict, international norms in warfare
Dr. Richard Vedan
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work
Tel: 604-307-4113
Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Indigenous people in the Canadian Forces from First World War to present
- Indigenous veterans who served overseas
Dr. Marvin Westwood
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: marvin.westwood@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Development of Veterans Transition Program, men’s psychological health