The biggest whales can eat the equivalent of 80,000 Big Macs in one day

NPR mentioned a 2016 study by Dr. Maria Maldonado, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that looked at iron recycling in the Southern Ocean.
NPR

Mud, anger and police -- the battle over Canada's old-growth forests

UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall gave comments about the Fairy Creek protest.
France 24

Canada is weaning itself off thermal coal but keeps shipping it elsewhere

CBC spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison about thermal coal exports in Canada.
CBC

Climate Change Panel: COP 26 first week

UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem talked about what we are learning from the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and what we should have learned from last summer’s heat dome.
CBC Early Edition

Why suspend and not stop harvesting on old growth forests?

UBC forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis commented on the announcement made by the B.C. government regarding old-growth forest logging deferrals.
Radio Canada – Phare Ouest (Link 1Link 2)

COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit

Dr. Walter Mérida, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, shared why the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is the most crucial and why B.C. should be paying attention.
Global News Hour at 6

How a Facebook post set off a rain poncho obsession

Dr. Kate White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business gave comments about the rain poncho trend.
Globe and Mail

The battle over free parking continues in cities across Canada

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed free parking and said any resource that’s free gets overused.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

B.C. condom use, consent case before Canada's top court could have broad implications

Dr. Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in an article about the implications of a case involving condom use and consent.
CityNews

Hey, Vancouver: Now That we're re-entering society, here's how to make more friends

UBC psychology professor Dr. Amori Yee Mikami shared helpful tips on making friends in Vancouver.
Vancouver Magazine

Why doctors are so worried about pregnant people getting COVID-19

Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed COVID-19 and pregnancy. The article also mentioned her study that showed substantially higher rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and pre-term birth among pregnant women in Canada who weren’t vaccinated.
CBC

TikTok Tuesday: Burning oranges to get your taste back?

Healthing asked Dr. Amin Javer, a professor in UBC’s department of surgery, about TikTok users claiming that eating an orange burned to a blackened crisp will help with taste loss that’s sometimes a result of COVID-19.
Healthing

B.C. health experts call on province to use COVID rapid tests alongside other health measures

UBC clinical professor Dr. Amy Tan discussed the goal of Protect Our Province B.C., an initiative that aims to share scientific information on COVID-19.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Canada: climate hero or climate villain?

UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall wrote an opinion piece on Canada’s performance on climate change.
National Observer

What you need to know about the 5 Canadian books up for the $60K Atwood Gibson Prize for fiction

Alix Ohlin, chair of creative writing at UBC, is among the finalists for the 2021 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Prize for Fiction, one of Canada’s top prizes for novels and short story collections.
CBC

UBC buys $70M property in Surrey; community feedback to help determine use

Media reported that UBC is expanding its presence south of the Fraser River with the $70-million purchase of a property in Surrey.
CTVVancouver is Awesome

'I didn’t expect to live past 30'

Best Health spoke to Dr. Hannah Kia, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, about how ageing can be complicated, potentially freeing and vastly improved for queer Canadians.
Best Health