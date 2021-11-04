UBC In The News
The biggest whales can eat the equivalent of 80,000 Big Macs in one day
NPR mentioned a 2016 study by Dr. Maria Maldonado, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that looked at iron recycling in the Southern Ocean.
NPR
Mud, anger and police -- the battle over Canada's old-growth forests
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall gave comments about the Fairy Creek protest.
France 24
Canada is weaning itself off thermal coal but keeps shipping it elsewhere
CBC spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison about thermal coal exports in Canada.
CBC
Climate Change Panel: COP 26 first week
UBC clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem talked about what we are learning from the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and what we should have learned from last summer’s heat dome.
CBC Early Edition
COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit
Dr. Walter Mérida, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, shared why the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is the most crucial and why B.C. should be paying attention.
Global News Hour at 6
How a Facebook post set off a rain poncho obsession
Dr. Kate White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business gave comments about the rain poncho trend.
Globe and Mail
The battle over free parking continues in cities across Canada
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed free parking and said any resource that’s free gets overused.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. condom use, consent case before Canada's top court could have broad implications
Dr. Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in an article about the implications of a case involving condom use and consent.
CityNews
Hey, Vancouver: Now That we're re-entering society, here's how to make more friends
UBC psychology professor Dr. Amori Yee Mikami shared helpful tips on making friends in Vancouver.
Vancouver Magazine
Why doctors are so worried about pregnant people getting COVID-19
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed COVID-19 and pregnancy. The article also mentioned her study that showed substantially higher rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and pre-term birth among pregnant women in Canada who weren’t vaccinated.
CBC
TikTok Tuesday: Burning oranges to get your taste back?
Healthing asked Dr. Amin Javer, a professor in UBC’s department of surgery, about TikTok users claiming that eating an orange burned to a blackened crisp will help with taste loss that’s sometimes a result of COVID-19.
Healthing
B.C. health experts call on province to use COVID rapid tests alongside other health measures
UBC clinical professor Dr. Amy Tan discussed the goal of Protect Our Province B.C., an initiative that aims to share scientific information on COVID-19.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Canada: climate hero or climate villain?
UBC sociology professor Dr. David Tindall wrote an opinion piece on Canada’s performance on climate change.
National Observer
What you need to know about the 5 Canadian books up for the $60K Atwood Gibson Prize for fiction
Alix Ohlin, chair of creative writing at UBC, is among the finalists for the 2021 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Prize for Fiction, one of Canada’s top prizes for novels and short story collections.
CBC
UBC buys $70M property in Surrey; community feedback to help determine use
Media reported that UBC is expanding its presence south of the Fraser River with the $70-million purchase of a property in Surrey.
CTV, Vancouver is Awesome
'I didn’t expect to live past 30'
Best Health spoke to Dr. Hannah Kia, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, about how ageing can be complicated, potentially freeing and vastly improved for queer Canadians.
Best Health