UBC In The News
Sink or Swim: Asia's marine fisheries at risk of collapse, leading scientists warn
Media highlighted research by UBC fisheries scientists and ADM Capital Foundation that highlighted key threats and risks of economic losses under a range of climate change and fisheries management scenarios. Study author Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, was quoted.
Taiwan News, Yahoo (Singapore)
Being prepared for an emergency
Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, was interviewed about his new app that can help get Vancouver island residents ready in case of a disaster emergency.
CKNW Mornings with Simi, CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Experts are trying to convince WTO to ban harmful fisheries
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed why it is necessary for the WTO to ban harmful fisheries subsidies.
GB News
Iceberg homes
Matthew Soules, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about how “iceberg homes” can pose risks to nearby foundations.
CBC The World at Six (23:30 mark)
Jellyfish invasion causes shutdown of UK nuclear power plant
Dr. Lucas Brotz, an honorary research associate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, gave comments about the impact of jellyfish on a nuclear power plant.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Nuclear industry has high hopes for net-zero future
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and UBC engineering and mining engineering professor Nadja Kunz were mentioned in an article about the feasibility of small modular reactors.
iPolitics
COP26: Climate change and climate inaction
Dr. Jiaying Zhao, Canada Research Chair in Behavioral Sustainability and professor at UBC’s department of psychology and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, spoke about getting everyone to act on climate and why there are many different reasons for climate inaction.
Spice Radio
Schools should train students to be citizen responders – every minute counts in a crisis
UBC medical geographer Tom Koch says that there’s a need for more ordinary citizens to be able to respond when they encounter emergency situations.
Globe and Mail
Why refusing the vaccine isn't inherently Christian
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, co-wrote an opinion piece on vaccine hesitancy among some Christians.
National Post
Integrating the public humanities with career development
UBC history PhD candidate and arts co-op student Henry John wrote an article on his co-op experience.
Inside Higher Ed
Vancouver’s upzoning push lacks one guarantee. Affordability
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote an article on the proposal to open up the far reaches of the city for rental housing.
The Tyee
From the Amazon, Indigenous Peoples offer new compass to navigate climate change
UBC professors Dallas Hunt, Cash Ahenakew, Sharon Stein, Vanessa Andreotti and Will Valley discussed addressing global challenges and reorienting ourselves away from reproducing harm and toward fostering more generative possibilities for co-existence.
The Conversation via National Post
UBC buys $70M 'revenue generator' property in Surrey
Media reported that UBC is expanding its presence south of the Fraser River with the $70-million purchase of a property in Surrey.
CBC, Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Daily Hive, Indo-Canadian Voice, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress