UBC In The News
New disaster preparedness app coming for Vancouver Island communities
A new disaster preparedness app developed by Dr. Ryan Reynolds, a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of applied science’s school of community and regional planning, is set to launch in November and will be piloted in seven communities across Vancouver Island.
CBC, CBC On The Island, CTV via CHEK News
Misadventures of container ship MV ZIM Kingston highlight the risks of marine traffic off B.C.’s ecologically fragile coast
Dr. Juan Jose Alava, a marine eco-toxicologist and conservation biologist at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about the impact of the MV Zim Kingston cargo ship incident.
Globe and Mail
'The Blob' threatens carbon-sucking power of Pacific Ocean: study
A new study by researchers from UBC, the Hakai Institute and DFO’s Institute of Ocean Sciences found that a multi-year ocean heat wave known as “the Blob” may have temporarily disrupted the Pacific Ocean’s ability to capture carbon dioxide.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, North Shore News, Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Citizen
Miners look to carbon capture to move beyond net zero
Dr. Greg Dipple, a professor at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted about how carbon capture processes occur at the Mount Keith mine in Western Australia.
Reuters via Daily Mail
Is there such a thing as a 'dumb' dog? Why some canines are harder to train than others
UBC emeritus psychology professor Dr. Stanley Coren spoke about dog intelligence.
Newsweek
How sustainable debt is turning corporations into climate leaders
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says we are at a critical juncture in corporate history where sustainability is forcing a fundamental shift in how companies compete with one another.
BNN Bloomberg
Why we need a good villain: From ancient lore to pandemic finger-pointing
Dr. Tara Lee, a lecturer at UBC’s school of journalism, writing and media, was quoted in an article about assigning “villains” in fiction and real life.
The Walrus
UBCO developing better way to detect COVID using X-rays
UBCO researchers Dr. Mohamed Shehata, Dr. Mohamed Abdelpakey and Sherif Elbishlawi have developed a deep learning neural network that can quickly detect COVID-19 infections using X-ray images
Daily Courier
Density good. Towers in parks, not good
Patrick Condon, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, wrote about creating a “civic space positive” urban design.
The Tyee
COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming
Citlali Cruz Cruz, a graduate research assistant at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Dr. John Steen, a professor of mining engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed how an international emissions-trading system could bring an end to the production of coal-fired electricity.
The Conversation
Dana Claxton's art brings Indigenous beauty forward to tackle ugly stereotypes
Dana Claxton, a professor in UBC’s department of art history, visual art and theory, discussed her artistic practice and why it’s important for her to create knowledge with her art.
CBC q, CBC Radio One CBX
B.C. heat wave, wildfires top of mind as leaders convene for UN Climate Conference
CBC reported that UBC is sending a delegation of eight students, faculty and staff to be observers at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The article quoted Juvarya Veltkamp, director of the Canada Climate Law Initiative at UBC.
CTV
Reclaiming the Thunderbirds sports team name at the University of British Columbia
Kavie Toor, managing director of UBC athletics and recreation, spoke about how he hopes to bring a different way of thinking about the impact of varsity sports to the UBC community, and how the athletics department is working with local First Nations to decolonize and Indigenize sport.
Maclean’s via University Affairs
Canada’s dietitians are lacking in diversity–but things are changing
Best Health mentioned UBC’s dietetics program and how it is addressing systemic racism.
Best Health