UBC In The News

Heat wave nicknamed ‘the Blob’ may have affected Pacific Ocean’s carbon capture powers: UBC study

A new study led by UBC found that an extra-warm mass of water nicknamed “the Blob” may have hurt the Pacific Ocean’s ability to capture climate-polluting greenhouse gas emissions.
Global

Do you want a happy retirement? These 4 strategies can be the keys

UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn says the act of saving money has an impact on your overall happiness.
CNBC

The most annoying thing to experience while eating, according to Reddit

Dr. Christine Scaman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about food texture.
Mashed

Canada is underestimating carbon emissions from forestry sector, environmental groups allege

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard says a large amount of the carbon stored in forests is in the soil and the value of that stored carbon is not fully captured in Canada’s current reporting models on carbon emissions.
CBC

Increased demand at food banks

Dr. Jennifer Black, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on a new report showing a spike in visits to food banks in Canada.
CBC BC Today (8:30 mark)

COP26 is a circus with a purpose: Putting climate change in the spotlight so no country can ignore it

UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner shared his thoughts on the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Globe and Mail

Are outdated forest policies encouraging forest fire disasters?

Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was quoted about the benefits of Indigenous fire stewardship and cultural burning practices.
Business Examiner

Love hurts: Black Press Media journalist goes inside a romance scam

UBCO psychology professor Dr. Michael Woodworth gave comments about romance scams and said being intelligent and capable is not necessarily a defence against these scams.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsSimilkameen Spotlight

COVID-19: Pandemic in B.C. 'largely stable,' says independent modelling group

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the latest COVID-19 trends in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Canada 'sort of flying blind’: Stopping COVID-19 travel PCR tests will put country at risk, experts say

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about travelling during COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination.
Yahoo News

UBCO researchers developing alternative COVID-19 testing method in Kelowna

UBCO researchers Dr. Mohamed Shehata, Dr. Mohamed Abdelpakey and Sherif Elbishlawi have developed a deep learning neural network that can quickly detect COVID-19 infections using X-ray images.
Kelowna Capital News

CPTPP members must be wary of China's attempt to join trade pact

Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global policy at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed why members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership should be wary of China’s attempt to join the free trade area.
Nikkei Asia

The doctor won’t see you now: Why access to care is in critical condition

Dr. Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed barriers to timely care and the importance of providing doctors with the supports they need to increase access for patients.
The Conversation via National Post

Unleash student activism to turbocharge climate efforts, say v-cs

Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, spoke about the role of students at the Times Higher Education climate impact forum. He said that students are essential for meeting this existential challenge, and they need to be integrated into decision-making in universities and elsewhere.
Times Higher Education (subscription)

UBC shows off ‘field painting robot’ ahead of a busy sports season

Media featured Robby, an autonomous field painting robot and the newest addition to UBC’s groundskeeping team. Team members Andre Dionne and Gary Bartley from UBC athletics and recreation were interviewed.
Global BCDaily Hive

Jonathan Girard reconsiders the University of B.C. Orchestra

Jonathan Girard, director of the UBC symphony orchestra, was interviewed about how he aims to promote diversity and the works of under-represented musicians.
Postmedia Vancouver SunThe Province