UBC In The News
Heat wave nicknamed ‘the Blob’ may have affected Pacific Ocean’s carbon capture powers: UBC study
A new study led by UBC found that an extra-warm mass of water nicknamed “the Blob” may have hurt the Pacific Ocean’s ability to capture climate-polluting greenhouse gas emissions.
Global
Do you want a happy retirement? These 4 strategies can be the keys
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn says the act of saving money has an impact on your overall happiness.
CNBC
The most annoying thing to experience while eating, according to Reddit
Dr. Christine Scaman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about food texture.
Mashed
Canada is underestimating carbon emissions from forestry sector, environmental groups allege
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard says a large amount of the carbon stored in forests is in the soil and the value of that stored carbon is not fully captured in Canada’s current reporting models on carbon emissions.
CBC
Increased demand at food banks
Dr. Jennifer Black, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on a new report showing a spike in visits to food banks in Canada.
CBC BC Today (8:30 mark)
COP26 is a circus with a purpose: Putting climate change in the spotlight so no country can ignore it
UBC geography professor Dr. Simon Donner shared his thoughts on the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Globe and Mail
Are outdated forest policies encouraging forest fire disasters?
Dr. Kira Hoffman, an NSERC postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was quoted about the benefits of Indigenous fire stewardship and cultural burning practices.
Business Examiner
Love hurts: Black Press Media journalist goes inside a romance scam
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Michael Woodworth gave comments about romance scams and said being intelligent and capable is not necessarily a defence against these scams.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Similkameen Spotlight
COVID-19: Pandemic in B.C. 'largely stable,' says independent modelling group
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about the latest COVID-19 trends in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada 'sort of flying blind’: Stopping COVID-19 travel PCR tests will put country at risk, experts say
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about travelling during COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination.
Yahoo News
UBCO researchers developing alternative COVID-19 testing method in Kelowna
UBCO researchers Dr. Mohamed Shehata, Dr. Mohamed Abdelpakey and Sherif Elbishlawi have developed a deep learning neural network that can quickly detect COVID-19 infections using X-ray images.
Kelowna Capital News
CPTPP members must be wary of China's attempt to join trade pact
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global policy at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed why members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership should be wary of China’s attempt to join the free trade area.
Nikkei Asia
The doctor won’t see you now: Why access to care is in critical condition
Dr. Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed barriers to timely care and the importance of providing doctors with the supports they need to increase access for patients.
The Conversation via National Post
Unleash student activism to turbocharge climate efforts, say v-cs
Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, spoke about the role of students at the Times Higher Education climate impact forum. He said that students are essential for meeting this existential challenge, and they need to be integrated into decision-making in universities and elsewhere.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
UBC shows off ‘field painting robot’ ahead of a busy sports season
Media featured Robby, an autonomous field painting robot and the newest addition to UBC’s groundskeeping team. Team members Andre Dionne and Gary Bartley from UBC athletics and recreation were interviewed.
Global BC, Daily Hive
Jonathan Girard reconsiders the University of B.C. Orchestra
Jonathan Girard, director of the UBC symphony orchestra, was interviewed about how he aims to promote diversity and the works of under-represented musicians.
Postmedia Vancouver Sun, The Province