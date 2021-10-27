UBC In The News
5 sneaky tricks for enjoying exercise after 50, experts say
UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Mark Beauchamp was quoted about his research that showed finding an exercise partner close to you in age is helpful when it comes to exercise adherence.
Eat This, Not That
Spending time in nature promotes early childhood development, study finds
A study by researchers in UBC’s faculty of forestry and faculty of medicine suggests that living in areas with high exposure to green space can help ensure good social, emotional and mental development among children. Study authors Ingrid Jarvis and Matilda van den Bosch were quoted.
ANI
Fires in cargo ship off B.C. coast may take days to put out: coast guard
Dr. Juan Jose Alava, a principal investigator of the Ocean Pollution Research Unit at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the container fire that broke out on a freight ship off Victoria. He said it is important to determine the containers’ contents to inform affected communities in northern Vancouver Island.
The Canadian Press via North Shore News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Prince George Citizen, MSN
The ‘glaring gap’ in B.C.’s new climate plan
Dr. George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the B.C. government’s new climate roadmap to 2030.
The Narwhal, Glacier Media via New West Record, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
Osteoporosis drug consultation kept quiet by Victoria: doctor
Dr. David Kendler, a UBC clinical professor specializing in osteoporosis, spoke about the lack of advance notice given to patients when pharmacare drug consultations are opened up for public comment.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, New West Record
B.C. is first jurisdiction in North America to offer COVID-19 booster shot to general population
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on B.C.’s latest COVID-19 numbers.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
The doctor won’t see you now: Why access to care is in critical condition
Dr. Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed why there are barriers to timely care and the importance of providing doctors with the supports they need to increase access for patients.
The Conversation
Peatland folklore lent us will-o-the-wisps and jack-o-lanterns, and can inspire climate action today
Dr. Derek Gladwin, a professor in the department of language and literacy education and sustainability fellow with the Centre for Interactive Research on Sustainability at UBC, discussed the impact of peatlands on climate change.
The Conversation via National Post
Can the ‘COVID dividend for science’ be sustained?
Rick Hart, associate vice-president of communications at UBC, spoke about how the university has helped others in the community through the pandemic.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Robby, a line-painting robot, blazes trail on UBC sports fields
Global featured Robby, an autonomous field painting robot and the newest addition to UBC’s groundskeeping team. Team members Andre Dionne and Gary Bartley from UBC athletics and recreation were quoted.
Global
Fisheries scientist Daniel Pauly's life is one for the books
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a marine biologist and project leader of the Sea Around Us Project at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, is the subject of a new biography by David Grémillet.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald