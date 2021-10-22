UBC In The News

Time in nature can help kids reach developmental milestones: UBC study

Researchers in UBC’s faculty of forestry and faculty of medicine looked at the link between lifetime exposure to greenspace and early childhood development and the effects of air pollution and noise. Study author Ingrid Jarvis, a PhD candidate at the faculty of forestry, was quoted.
GlobalRock 101Calgary Monitor, Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsSquamish ChiefPique NewsmagazineBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsDelta OptimistPrince George CitizenCoast Reporter

Tracking aggressive behaviour of coyotes in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, spoke about her work in tracking the aggressive behaviour of coyotes in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.
University Affairs

UBC team spearheads Alberta hydrogen energy project

Hydrogen technology developed at UBC’s faculty of applied science could soon be helping generate clean energy in Alberta. Project members Dr. Walter Mérida, Dr. Omar Herrera and Dr. Amir Sharafian were quoted.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsPique NewsmagazineBurnaby NowNew West RecordCoast Reporter

Doubling of global demand for aquatic foods calls for a 'blue food revolution' to tackle climate change and malnutrition

Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor and Canada Research Chair at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed his research that found the world will consume twice as much fish and aquatic foods by 2050 compared to 2015.
CFMJ AM – Kelly Cutrara

Donald Trump's TRUTH Social hints at timeline of 2024 run

Dr. Paul Quirk, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on former U.S. president Donald Trump starting a new social media site.
Newsweek

Vancouver mayor re-announces affordable housing program for middle-class families

Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about a new proposal by Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart, which aims to create more affordable homes for middle-class families.
Vancouver Sun via Times Colonist

Should B.C. have paid sick leave laws? Can employers afford it? Not everyone agrees

Dr. Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, spoke about the importance of having paid sick leave.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

The outlook for teachers remains challenging

The Globe and Mail mentioned a recent study led by Dr. Anne Gadermann, a professor at the Human Early Learning Partnership and school of population and public health, which measured the effect of the pandemic on B.C.-based teachers.
Globe and Mail

Are you prepared for an earthquake? Great B.C. Shakeout promotes safety tips

UBC’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility demonstrated how earthquakes impact structures and shared tips on improving earthquake safety at home by offering tours of their facility to the public. Principal investigator and director Dr. Carlos Ventura, a professor in the faculty of applied science, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

UBC expands physical therapy program in northern B.C. with UNBC collaboration

Prince George Citizen reported that UBC’s master of physical therapy program is being delivered in Prince George, in partnership with UNBC. Academic site lead Dr. David Anekwe, UBC graduate Carli Kerr and Sue Murphy, head of UBC’s department of physical therapy, were quoted.
Prince George Citizen