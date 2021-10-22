UBC In The News
Time in nature can help kids reach developmental milestones: UBC study
Researchers in UBC’s faculty of forestry and faculty of medicine looked at the link between lifetime exposure to greenspace and early childhood development and the effects of air pollution and noise. Study author Ingrid Jarvis, a PhD candidate at the faculty of forestry, was quoted.
Global, Rock 101, Calgary Monitor, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, Prince George Citizen, Coast Reporter
Tracking aggressive behaviour of coyotes in Vancouver’s Stanley Park
Dr. Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, spoke about her work in tracking the aggressive behaviour of coyotes in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.
University Affairs
UBC team spearheads Alberta hydrogen energy project
Hydrogen technology developed at UBC’s faculty of applied science could soon be helping generate clean energy in Alberta. Project members Dr. Walter Mérida, Dr. Omar Herrera and Dr. Amir Sharafian were quoted.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Coast Reporter
Doubling of global demand for aquatic foods calls for a 'blue food revolution' to tackle climate change and malnutrition
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, a professor and Canada Research Chair at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed his research that found the world will consume twice as much fish and aquatic foods by 2050 compared to 2015.
CFMJ AM – Kelly Cutrara
Donald Trump's TRUTH Social hints at timeline of 2024 run
Dr. Paul Quirk, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on former U.S. president Donald Trump starting a new social media site.
Newsweek
Vancouver mayor re-announces affordable housing program for middle-class families
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about a new proposal by Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart, which aims to create more affordable homes for middle-class families.
Vancouver Sun via Times Colonist
Should B.C. have paid sick leave laws? Can employers afford it? Not everyone agrees
Dr. Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, spoke about the importance of having paid sick leave.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
The outlook for teachers remains challenging
The Globe and Mail mentioned a recent study led by Dr. Anne Gadermann, a professor at the Human Early Learning Partnership and school of population and public health, which measured the effect of the pandemic on B.C.-based teachers.
Globe and Mail
Are you prepared for an earthquake? Great B.C. Shakeout promotes safety tips
UBC’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility demonstrated how earthquakes impact structures and shared tips on improving earthquake safety at home by offering tours of their facility to the public. Principal investigator and director Dr. Carlos Ventura, a professor in the faculty of applied science, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
UBC expands physical therapy program in northern B.C. with UNBC collaboration
Prince George Citizen reported that UBC’s master of physical therapy program is being delivered in Prince George, in partnership with UNBC. Academic site lead Dr. David Anekwe, UBC graduate Carli Kerr and Sue Murphy, head of UBC’s department of physical therapy, were quoted.
Prince George Citizen