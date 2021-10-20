UBC In The News
Half of Canadian kids witnessed bullying due to race
A new survey data from the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with UBC found that racial bullying is a reality in Canadian schools, with a majority reporting they have witnessed or experienced such incidents in their schools. Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Henry Yu, a professor in the department of history, and Dr. Lindsay Gibson, a professor in the department of curriculum and pedagogy, were quoted.
CBC Radio – BC Today, Global, CTV, City News, CKNW Mornings with Simi, Daily Hive, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Toronto Sun, Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Prince George Citizen
Narwhals leave infrared ‘fluke-prints’ in the ocean that can be seen with aerial cameras
Katie Florko, a PhD student at the Institute of Oceans and Fisheries, discussed her research that discovered narwhals can be tracked by their heat signature.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
A migration crisis is ballooning in Latin America
Caitlyn Yates, a PhD student of anthropology at UBC, commented on the tensions between the migrants and the local population in Latin America.
CNN
Hot demand for 'ghost kitchens' rides on popularity of food delivery apps during pandemic
Dr. Tim Silk, a professor of teaching at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about ghost kitchens.
CBC
Experts predict flu season could be severe
CTV Morning Live spoke to Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about the forthcoming flu season.
CTV Morning Live
What is the new COVID-19 mutation known as ‘Delta plus’? Here’s what we know
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about AY.4.2, a new, slightly more contagious mutation of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Global
Climate-related disclosures are finally having their time in the sun
Dr. Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says the proposed National Instrument on Disclosure of Climate-related Matters, accompanied by new federal regulation, would help crystallize the full scope of those duties and make the transition toward net-zero emissions transparent and meaningful.
Globe and Mail
Five reasons why COVID shouldn’t spook us this Halloween
Dr. Jocelyn Srigley, a clinical professor in UBC’s pathology and laboratory medicine, shared reasons why we shouldn’t be afraid of letting children celebrate Halloween this year.
National Post
Why B.C. needs an independent COVID science group
Dr. Amy Tan, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote about Protect Our Province BC, an initiative that aims to be a reliable source of equity-focused, scientifically-backed information about COVID-19.
The Tyee
Pandemic or not, don’t cheapen the Charter and the society it sustains
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on how the governments should use the notwithstanding clause in the Charter to adopt vaccine mandates.
The Hub
UBC prof toasts alcohol’s role in creativity and communal connection
Postmedia featured a new book written by UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland, which explains how alcohol has lubricated innovation and social trust through history.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald
How Star Trek inspired this biotech company to create living human tissues
The Globe and Mail featured UBC alumnus Tamer Mohamed, a co-founder and chief executive officer of Aspect Biosystems, about developing microfluidic 3-D bioprinting of human tissues.
Globe and Mail