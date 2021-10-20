UBC In The News

Half of Canadian kids witnessed bullying due to race

A new survey data from the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with UBC found that racial bullying is a reality in Canadian schools, with a majority reporting they have witnessed or experienced such incidents in their schools. Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Henry Yu, a professor in the department of history, and Dr. Lindsay Gibson, a professor in the department of curriculum and pedagogy, were quoted.
Narwhals leave infrared ‘fluke-prints’ in the ocean that can be seen with aerial cameras

Katie Florko, a PhD student at the Institute of Oceans and Fisheries, discussed her research that discovered narwhals can be tracked by their heat signature.
A migration crisis is ballooning in Latin America

Caitlyn Yates, a PhD student of anthropology at UBC, commented on the tensions between the migrants and the local population in Latin America.
Hot demand for 'ghost kitchens' rides on popularity of food delivery apps during pandemic

Dr. Tim Silk, a professor of teaching at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about ghost kitchens.
Experts predict flu season could be severe

CTV Morning Live spoke to Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about the forthcoming flu season.
What is the new COVID-19 mutation known as ‘Delta plus’? Here’s what we know

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about AY.4.2, a new, slightly more contagious mutation of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Climate-related disclosures are finally having their time in the sun

Dr. Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says the proposed National Instrument on Disclosure of Climate-related Matters, accompanied by new federal regulation, would help crystallize the full scope of those duties and make the transition toward net-zero emissions transparent and meaningful.
Five reasons why COVID shouldn’t spook us this Halloween

Dr. Jocelyn Srigley, a clinical professor in UBC’s pathology and laboratory medicine, shared reasons why we shouldn’t be afraid of letting children celebrate Halloween this year.
Why B.C. needs an independent COVID science group

Dr. Amy Tan, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote about Protect Our Province BC, an initiative that aims to be a reliable source of equity-focused, scientifically-backed information about COVID-19.
Pandemic or not, don’t cheapen the Charter and the society it sustains

Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an opinion piece on how the governments should use the notwithstanding clause in the Charter to adopt vaccine mandates.
UBC prof toasts alcohol’s role in creativity and communal connection

Postmedia featured a new book written by UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland, which explains how alcohol has lubricated innovation and social trust through history.
How Star Trek inspired this biotech company to create living human tissues

The Globe and Mail featured UBC alumnus Tamer Mohamed, a co-founder and chief executive officer of Aspect Biosystems, about developing microfluidic 3-D bioprinting of human tissues.
