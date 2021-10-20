Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Great BC Shakeout and disaster preparedness Science, Health & Technology

British Columbia will hold the Great BC Shakeout tomorrow (Oct. 21) as part of efforts to prepare communities for a big earthquake in the region.

UBC experts are available to comment on the exercise and other aspects of earthquakes, natural disasters and emergency preparation and management.

Dr. Nemkumar (Nemy) Banthia (he/him)

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French

Brett Gilley (he/him)

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Explaining landslides and natural disasters to a non-expert audience

Dr. Carlos Molina Hutt (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Tel: 604-822-2196

Email: carlos.molinaHutt@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Assessing seismic risk in buildings and translating this knowledge into tools and information for use by engineers, seismic planners and policy makers

* Available Oct. 20 after 3:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 before noon

Dr. Mehrtash Motamedi (he/him)

Research Associate and Engineering Manager, Earthquake Engineering Research Facility

Tel: 604-724-8712

Email: mmotamedi@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Farsi

Manages research and commercial testing projects at Earthquake Engineering Research Facility

Dr. Ryan P. Reynolds (he/him)

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Community and Regional Planning

Tel: 604-396-2979

Email: ryan.reynolds@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Tsunami warning and evacuation, community resilience to coastal hazards, household emergency preparedness

Dr. Salman Soleimani-Dashtaki (he/him)

Postdoctoral Fellow & Sessional Lecturer, Department of Civil Engineering

Tel: 604-338-3692

Email: salman@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Farsi

Dr. Tony T.Y. Yang (he/him)

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Tel: 604-822-3684

E-mail: yang@civil.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Structural and earthquake engineering

Design and evaluation of structural systems under earthquake loads

Has developed multiple high performance systems for earthquake applications

Member of the standing committee for earthquake design, which writes the seismic design provision for the National Building Code of Canada

* Not available before 1 p.m. on Oct. 21