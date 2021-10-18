UBC In The News
N.B. employees told to stop making Indigenous title acknowledgments, but won't face repercussions if they do
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says the directive issued by New Brunswick Attorney General Ted Flemming to stop making First Nations title acknowledgements appears to be legally unnecessary.
CBC
This year’s flu season could get ugly: UBC medical expert
Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, discussed how this year’s flu season will have some key differences compared to last year and shared some advice on how to reduce your risk of getting sick.
Global News Morning BC, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Castanet
Could IVF and egg freezing become the new norm for company group benefit plans?
Dr. Rebecca Paluch, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the effect of employee benefits on talent retention and attraction.
Globe and Mail
Broadcaster Jody Vance says she feels relief after suspect arrested following years of online harassment
Dr. Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, says journalists routinely face three types of harassment: unwanted attention from obsessive fans aspiring to form a relationship, partisan or politically motivated insults, and blowback from the general toxicity present on social media platforms.
Globe and Mail
B.C. school built on land used as a burial ground for Indigenous people, Chinese, Sikh immigrants is relocated
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu was quoted about how B.C. was historically built upon white supremacy, which extended to the province’s gravesite.
Globe and Mail
Parking plan targeted the home front
Dr. Lawrence Frank, an affiliate professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed mobility pricing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How Trudeau wasted a chance to spark Canadian economic growth during the pandemic
Dr. Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments about the Liberal government’s fiscal position.
National Post
IEA report shows grim future for Canadian fossil fuel industry: experts
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison says Canada has got a lot of disadvantages in a shrinking market for oil.
iPolitics
‘We should be disgusted’: Vancouver homeless advocates call for an end to street sweeps
Dr. Alexandra Flynn, a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the practice of street sweeps in the Downtown Eastside.
Black Press Media via Surrey-Now Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress
The science is clear: pregnant Ontarians should get the COVID vaccine. Why are so many rejecting it?
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, says data showing the increased risks unvaccinated pregnant people face may help spur more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Star
'Suffocating space:' Edmonton woman gets help for hoarding during COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Christiana Bratiotis, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, discussed thoughts and feelings behind hoarding behaviour.
Postmedia via Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun
There are relevant limits to freedom and liberty
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Paul Russell wrote an opinion piece on how freedom and harm principle apply to COVID-19.
The Province
‘A new era’: Stellat’en First Nation and UBC launch medical supply drone delivery project
Dr. John Pawlovich, UBC chair of rural health, was interviewed about UBC’s pilot project that will see drones deliver medical supplies to remote communities. He discussed how the technology will provide equitable access to health care services.
Global
The systemic racism that contributed to Echaquan's death still festers
The StarPhoenix quoted UBC’s definition of systemic racism.
StarPhoenix via Regina Leader-Post