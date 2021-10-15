UBC In The News
How steller’s sea cows impacted the environment they left behind
A study by Cameron Bullen, a marine ecologist who led the research as part of his master’s thesis at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, looked at how megaherbivores influenced kelp forest dynamics across the northern Pacific Ocean.
Religious divisions and production technology
Ideas of India spoke to Arkadev Ghosh, a PhD candidate at the Vancouver School of Economics, about his paper on job markets and discussed the effects of inter-religious workgroups on team productivity and how wider political tensions can affect the workplace.
UBC study debunks idea southern orcas lack summer salmon
A new study assessed whether southern resident killer whales are experiencing a shortage of prey in the Salish Sea during summer and found there is no shortage. Study authors Dr. Mei Sato and Dr. Andrew Trites from the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
Vancouver medical project using robots for virtual visits in long-term care
Researchers at the UBC IDEA lab in the faculty of applied science have launched a new study examining virtual visits using mobile robots to help reduce social isolation in long-term care. Project lead Dr. Lillian Hung, a UBC nursing professor and a research associate at the Centre for Health Evaluation & Outcome Sciences, was interviewed.
Sea otters are reshaping the genetics of eelgrass meadows
Dr. Mary O’Connor, an ecologist at UBC’s Biodiversity Research Centre, commented on a study that showed how sea otters play an important role in eelgrass meadows.
How mRNA is transforming the way we treat illnesses from flu to cancer
Dr. Pieter Cullis, a UBC professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, discussed how the mRNA technique opens the door to treating everything from bacterial infections to autoimmune conditions, rare genetic disorders and cancer.
Beyond the lava: Where are volcanoes erupting and how long can they last?
Global spoke to Johan Gilchrist, a researcher in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, about volcanic eruptions.
There are three scenarios in the IEA’s latest report — and they’re all bad news for Big Oil
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Alberta’s oil industry. He said the tipping point for the industry is the moment EVs are cheaper than internal combustion vehicles.
What you need to know about the upcoming flu season
Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, discussed the upcoming flu season and how it might be different from last year.
‘I hope you die’: how the COVID pandemic unleashed attacks on scientists
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, spoke about online abuse of health communicators.
Convenience, confidence and complacency: Why some formerly hesitant people are now getting vaccinated
Dr. Julie Bettinger, a professor of pediatrics at UBC’s faculty of medicine, says policies that nudge individuals toward vaccine acceptance are helpful, but that some patients may require a personal touch from health-care providers.
Baby bust: How the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped family planning
Dr. Marina Adshade, a faculty member at the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, commented on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canadian births.
After China crackdown, U.S. is bitcoin mining capital of the world
UBC was ranked as one of the top universities for blockchain by CoinDesk. The article mentioned that UBC has published 40 blockchain-related research papers so far.
Addressing climate change anxiety
Cheryl Ng, engagement coordinator at the Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning in the faculty of forestry, was interviewed about the Cool ‘Hood Champs program, an initiative that aims to teach people how to create their own climate action plan.
