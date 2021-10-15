UBC study debunks idea southern orcas lack summer salmon

A new study assessed whether southern resident killer whales are experiencing a shortage of prey in the Salish Sea during summer and found there is no shortage. Study authors Dr. Mei Sato and Dr. Andrew Trites from the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.

Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist via Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine