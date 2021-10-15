US-Canada border to re-open

UBC experts on the U.S. reopening its border to Canadian travellers

Oct 15, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

The U.S. border will reopen to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers on Nov. 8. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 778-928-8339
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Epidemiology, infectious diseases

Dr. Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-326-2967
Cell: 416-882-0621
Email: tomkochworks@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English

  • Factors that promote or inhibit the spread of disease, endemic diseases, medical geography

Dr. Robert Russo (he/him)
Lecturer, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-999-9599
Email: 
Interview language(s): English

  • US/Canada trans border law; entry exit of visitors & labour

*Availability: Friday noon-1pm; after 4pm; tomorrow after 10am

