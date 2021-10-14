Brian Sinclair, Joyce Echaquan died years apart in hospitals. Only one of their inquests points to change

UBC nursing professor Dr. Annette Browne in the faculty of applied science co-authored an opinion piece on racism and prejudice that contributed to the death of Joyce Echaquan. She wrote there is no way for us to achieve equitable health outcomes until there is a complete change in the way health professionals and hospital staff treat Indigenous people.

