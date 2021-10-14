UBC In The News
Saanich, B.C. pilots e-bike incentive program to encourage active transit
Researchers at the UBC REACT Lab will be monitoring a new e-bike incentive program in Saanich for equity considerations and to assess the impact on local greenhouse gas emissions and commuting behaviour. The team is led by Dr. Alex Bigazzi, a professor of civil engineering and planning in the faculty of applied science.
Global, CTV, CHEK News
B.C. orcas: Are salmon stocks really to blame for starving killer whales?
A new study assessed whether southern resident killer whales are experiencing a shortage of prey in the Salish Sea during summer and found there is no shortage. Study authors Dr. Mei Sato and Dr. Andrew Trites from the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries were quoted.
CTV, The Star, Business in Vancouver, Times Colonist via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Family visits through robots? Researchers test new tech in B.C. long-term care
Researchers at the UBC IDEA lab in the faculty of applied science have launched a new study examining virtual visits using mobile robots to help reduce social isolation in long-term care. Project lead and nursing professor Dr. Lillian Hung was interviewed.
News 1130, Castanet
Canada urged to join allies in tougher China stance after Kovrig, Spavor release
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the Indo-Pacific label.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Radio Canada, Global, National Post, Toronto Sun, The Star, Ottawa Sun, Calgary Sun, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Burnaby Now, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
There are three scenarios in the IEA’s latest report — and they’re all bad news for Big Oil
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Alberta’s oil industry. He said the tipping point for the industry is the moment EVs are cheaper than internal combustion vehicles.
National Observer (subscription)
What is the key to B.C. food security?
Dr. James Vercammen, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the Sauder School of Business, discussed the food supply system in Canada.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, New West Record
Study suggests higher contaminants in B.C. homes near fracking wells but more research is needed
Dr. Amanda Giang, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the faculty of applied science, commented on a study that looked at the level of contaminants in B.C. homes near fracking wells.
The Narwhal
B.C. doctor urges vaccines as ‘resurgence’ in flu expected to coincide with 4th COVID wave
Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, discussed how this year’s flu season will be different from the last year and how to reduce your risk of getting sick.
News 1130, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Brian Sinclair, Joyce Echaquan died years apart in hospitals. Only one of their inquests points to change
UBC nursing professor Dr. Annette Browne in the faculty of applied science co-authored an opinion piece on racism and prejudice that contributed to the death of Joyce Echaquan. She wrote there is no way for us to achieve equitable health outcomes until there is a complete change in the way health professionals and hospital staff treat Indigenous people.
CBC
Northern B.C. First Nation launches pilot project to deliver medical supplies by drone
Media highlighted UBC’s Remote Communities Drone Transport Initiative, a project to test using drones to deliver healthcare supplies to rural, remote and First Nations communities. Dr. John Pawlovich, UBC chair of rural health, was interviewed.
CBC, CKPG Today