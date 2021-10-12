UBC In The News

She talks to the trees, and maybe they listen to her

The New York Times mentioned UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s research on tree communications.
New York Times (subscription)

A group of little-known killer whales have been identified as big hunters of the sea

A study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discovered a little-known type of killer whales that preys on grey whale calves and other large sea mammals.
CNN

Climate scientists should pay more attention to fish poop. Really.

Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about his study that found fish can sequester carbon when they die and sink to the ocean floor.
Vox

Gas giants may have bullied planet 9 to the fringes of our solar system

A new study by Dr. Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, looked at the structure and origin of our solar system’s transneptunian region, often called the Kuiper Belt.
Popular Mechanics

A hearing map of Franco-Canadian accents

Dr. Marie-Eve Bouchard, a professor in UBC’s department of French, Hispanic and Italian studies, discussed her research on French-speaking minorities in Canada and why studying language in a minority context is essential. She also talked about one of her new research projects funded by the Language Sciences Institute at UBC.
Radio Canada – Y a pas deux matins pareils

SmartParenting: Educating parents through text

Dr. Patricia Janssen, a professor at the school of population and public health, was interviewed about a parenting education program she developed, and why it’s so important.
Global News Morning BC

Steller’s sea cows’ ecological legacy

Hakai Magazine highlighted a study by Cameron Bullen, a marine ecologist who led the research as part of his master’s thesis at the Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability at UBC, that looked at how megaherbivores influenced kelp forest dynamics across the northern Pacific Ocean.
Hakai Magazine

Pay close attention to Russia’s small neighbour on energy

Dr. Vincent Ialenti, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about Finland’s “mankala” energy companies.
Bloomberg (subscription)

B.C. teachers urged to get vaccinated as union calls for provincial mandate

Dr. Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments in an article about the B.C. Teachers Federation urging members to get vaccinated.
The Canadian Press via Winnipeg Free PressVancouver SunThe ProvinceNorth Shore NewsSquamish ChiefBurnaby NowNew West RecordSurrey Now-LeaderNorth Delta ReporterMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsCHEK NewsKelowna Capital News

Residential school survivors frustrated Wilson-Raybould not consulted on scrapping of 2015 compensation appeal

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on a court appeal involving compensation for residential school survivors.
CBC

A lesson in building and protecting affordable homes

Patrick Condon, an urban design professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was quoted about the American approach to affordable housing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

What to do with Facebook and other giant social media corporations

Dr. Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about political communication and misinformation on social media platforms.
Postmedia via Ottawa SunVancouver SunThe Province

Uncovering the colonial tactics Canada uses to delay Indigenous justice and sovereignty

Dr. Glen Coulthard, a UBC professor in political science and the First Nations and Indigenous studies program, commented on Canada’s colonial tactics.
APTN

Canada's overworked healthcare sector braces for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom

Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the mass vaccine mandates and shortage of health care workers.
Reuters via National PostToronto SunOttawa SunOttawa CitizenWindsor StarCalgary SunCalgary HeraldEdmonton JournalEdmonton SunFinancial PostVancouver SunThe ProvinceYahoo

What we know about Merck's experimental pill to treat COVID-19

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on the first experimental pill to fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
CBC Dose

World Mental Health Day: COVID-19 has led to increase in psychological symptoms and people seeking help

Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Why physician assistants can help revolutionize healthcare in B.C.

Dr. Michael Multan, an anatomical pathology resident at UBC, discussed the important roles of a physician assistant.
Georgia Straight

UBC forestry prof name-dropped on Ted Lasso says she might have to start watching show

UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was interviewed about her research getting referenced in the popular Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso.
CBC via Yahoo

The soul of B.C., and its greatest explorers

Fraser Valley Current interviewed UBC zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor about his book that explores North America’s important river systems and their roles in human development.
Fraser Valley Current