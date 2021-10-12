UBC In The News
She talks to the trees, and maybe they listen to her
The New York Times mentioned UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard’s research on tree communications.
New York Times (subscription)
A group of little-known killer whales have been identified as big hunters of the sea
A study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discovered a little-known type of killer whales that preys on grey whale calves and other large sea mammals.
CNN
Climate scientists should pay more attention to fish poop. Really.
Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about his study that found fish can sequester carbon when they die and sink to the ocean floor.
Vox
Gas giants may have bullied planet 9 to the fringes of our solar system
A new study by Dr. Brett Gladman, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, looked at the structure and origin of our solar system’s transneptunian region, often called the Kuiper Belt.
Popular Mechanics
A hearing map of Franco-Canadian accents
Dr. Marie-Eve Bouchard, a professor in UBC’s department of French, Hispanic and Italian studies, discussed her research on French-speaking minorities in Canada and why studying language in a minority context is essential. She also talked about one of her new research projects funded by the Language Sciences Institute at UBC.
Radio Canada – Y a pas deux matins pareils
SmartParenting: Educating parents through text
Dr. Patricia Janssen, a professor at the school of population and public health, was interviewed about a parenting education program she developed, and why it’s so important.
Global News Morning BC
Steller’s sea cows’ ecological legacy
Hakai Magazine highlighted a study by Cameron Bullen, a marine ecologist who led the research as part of his master’s thesis at the Institute for Resources, Environment, and Sustainability at UBC, that looked at how megaherbivores influenced kelp forest dynamics across the northern Pacific Ocean.
Hakai Magazine
Pay close attention to Russia’s small neighbour on energy
Dr. Vincent Ialenti, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about Finland’s “mankala” energy companies.
Bloomberg (subscription)
B.C. teachers urged to get vaccinated as union calls for provincial mandate
Dr. Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments in an article about the B.C. Teachers Federation urging members to get vaccinated.
The Canadian Press via Winnipeg Free Press, Vancouver Sun, The Province, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Surrey Now-Leader, North Delta Reporter, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, CHEK News, Kelowna Capital News
Residential school survivors frustrated Wilson-Raybould not consulted on scrapping of 2015 compensation appeal
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, commented on a court appeal involving compensation for residential school survivors.
CBC
A lesson in building and protecting affordable homes
Patrick Condon, an urban design professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was quoted about the American approach to affordable housing.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
What to do with Facebook and other giant social media corporations
Dr. Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about political communication and misinformation on social media platforms.
Postmedia via Ottawa Sun, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Uncovering the colonial tactics Canada uses to delay Indigenous justice and sovereignty
Dr. Glen Coulthard, a UBC professor in political science and the First Nations and Indigenous studies program, commented on Canada’s colonial tactics.
APTN
Canada's overworked healthcare sector braces for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the mass vaccine mandates and shortage of health care workers.
Reuters via National Post, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Calgary Sun, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Financial Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Yahoo
What we know about Merck's experimental pill to treat COVID-19
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on the first experimental pill to fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
CBC Dose
World Mental Health Day: COVID-19 has led to increase in psychological symptoms and people seeking help
Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, a professor and head of UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on mental health.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why physician assistants can help revolutionize healthcare in B.C.
Dr. Michael Multan, an anatomical pathology resident at UBC, discussed the important roles of a physician assistant.
Georgia Straight
The soul of B.C., and its greatest explorers
Fraser Valley Current interviewed UBC zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor about his book that explores North America’s important river systems and their roles in human development.
Fraser Valley Current