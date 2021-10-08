UBC In The News

Researchers discover new population of rare killer whales that prey on large sea mammals

A study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discovered a little-known type of transient orca that preys on grey whale calves and other large sea mammals.
PeopleCBC

Unworlding: the Frieze section examining collapse and rebirth

Financial Times mentioned the writings of Dr. Denise Ferreira da Silva, a professor and director of the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, whose research is focused on the racial subjugation of Indigenous people and people of colour.
Financial Times

UBC team designs Canada’s first text service for education on parenting

UBC researchers have launched SmartParent, Canada’s first parenting education program delivered by text message to help with the transition to parenthood. Program founder Dr. Patricia Janssen, a professor at the school of population and public health, was quoted.
Global

Extreme temperatures from climate change can cut global fisheries stock, revenues and jobs: UBC study

Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study on how extreme temperatures can cause a significant reduction in fish catches every year and harm the livelihoods of industry-dependent countries.
BNN Bloomberg

Fishing is a lucrative industry. Why is Canada giving its investors a break?

Santiago de la Puente, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, discussed a study he co-authored on global catch share fisheries.
National Observer (subscription)

Here's why you see blue or purple lights in some Vancouver public washrooms

Vancouver is Awesome mentioned a 2013 UBC study that looked at the effects of blue lights in washrooms on people who use injection drugs.
Vancouver is Awesome

Pay close attention to Russia’s small neighbour on energy

Dr. Vincent Ialenti, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about Finland’s mankala model.
Washington Post (subscription)

Chinese women are dumping their boyfriends over a feminist comedian

UBC sociologist Dr. Yue Qian commented how the social divide is a reflection of the growing gender gap in how men and women embrace gender ideology.
Vice

New York’s real estate tax breaks are now a rich-kid loophole

Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, gave comments about how New York’s low-income tax subsidies are being used as a playground for the rich.
Bloomberg Businessweek

Vancouver votes down ambitious climate parking plan

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the climate emergency parking program.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsSquamish ChiefNew West Record

B.C. whale-watch operators, fishers 'routinely violating' killer whale buffer zones: report

Dr. Andrew Trites, head of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, commented on a report that found whale-watching operators breached the 400-metre legal buffer between boats and whales 84 times across 12 days.
Glacier Media via North Shore NewsPique NewsmagazineNew West RecordCastanet

How the pandemic has rewired our brains

Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose, a UBC professor of physical therapy and director of the Aging, Mobility, and Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, says there are lesions found within the brain among those who’ve been sick with COVID-19, and even though they’re small, they have a significant impact on cognition and can increase the risk of people’s future cognitive status.
Maclean’s