UBC In The News
Researchers discover new population of rare killer whales that prey on large sea mammals
A study led by Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discovered a little-known type of transient orca that preys on grey whale calves and other large sea mammals.
People, CBC
Unworlding: the Frieze section examining collapse and rebirth
Financial Times mentioned the writings of Dr. Denise Ferreira da Silva, a professor and director of the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, whose research is focused on the racial subjugation of Indigenous people and people of colour.
Financial Times
UBC team designs Canada’s first text service for education on parenting
UBC researchers have launched SmartParent, Canada’s first parenting education program delivered by text message to help with the transition to parenthood. Program founder Dr. Patricia Janssen, a professor at the school of population and public health, was quoted.
Global
Extreme temperatures from climate change can cut global fisheries stock, revenues and jobs: UBC study
Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study on how extreme temperatures can cause a significant reduction in fish catches every year and harm the livelihoods of industry-dependent countries.
BNN Bloomberg
Fishing is a lucrative industry. Why is Canada giving its investors a break?
Santiago de la Puente, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, discussed a study he co-authored on global catch share fisheries.
National Observer (subscription)
Here's why you see blue or purple lights in some Vancouver public washrooms
Vancouver is Awesome mentioned a 2013 UBC study that looked at the effects of blue lights in washrooms on people who use injection drugs.
Vancouver is Awesome
Pay close attention to Russia’s small neighbour on energy
Dr. Vincent Ialenti, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about Finland’s mankala model.
Washington Post (subscription)
Chinese women are dumping their boyfriends over a feminist comedian
UBC sociologist Dr. Yue Qian commented how the social divide is a reflection of the growing gender gap in how men and women embrace gender ideology.
Vice
New York’s real estate tax breaks are now a rich-kid loophole
Dr. Penny Gurstein, head of the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, gave comments about how New York’s low-income tax subsidies are being used as a playground for the rich.
Bloomberg Businessweek
Vancouver votes down ambitious climate parking plan
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the climate emergency parking program.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, New West Record
B.C. whale-watch operators, fishers 'routinely violating' killer whale buffer zones: report
Dr. Andrew Trites, head of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, commented on a report that found whale-watching operators breached the 400-metre legal buffer between boats and whales 84 times across 12 days.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, New West Record, Castanet
How the pandemic has rewired our brains
Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose, a UBC professor of physical therapy and director of the Aging, Mobility, and Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, says there are lesions found within the brain among those who’ve been sick with COVID-19, and even though they’re small, they have a significant impact on cognition and can increase the risk of people’s future cognitive status.
Maclean’s