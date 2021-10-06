UBC In The News
UBC researchers discover new kind of killer whale that preys on large sea mammals
Josh McInnes, a researcher with the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was interviewed about his study that discovered a poorly known type of transient orca that preys on grey whale calves and other large sea mammals.
CBC
B.C. salmon could drastically decline due to extreme temperature events: UBC report
Research led by Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, looked at global impacts of temperature extremes on fish stocks and fisheries and found scientists have been underestimating the effects of climate change on our oceans and the creatures that dwell within them.
CTV
Communities plan to search for more Indigenous children's remains in Canada
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says technology has validated and corroborated what the testimonies and residential school survivors said. She added that those testimonies and existing records on children’s deaths, combined with forensic searches, could lead to criminal prosecutions.
NPR
Two threatened whale groups had a mini baby boom, but not because of lockdown
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about the southern resident killer whale population and expanding policy efforts.
Mongabay
How stories about alternate worlds can help us imagine a better future
Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at UBC, discussed how storytelling can help us deal with and critique our own world.
The Conversation – Don’t call me resilient
'It's going to burn again': BC's post-fire salvage logging practices need to change, say experts
UBCO biology professor Dr. Karen Hodges says salvage logging decreases forest biodiversity and changes ecological processes of post-fire forest regeneration. The article mentioned a UBCO study that examined salvage logged areas on the eastern edge of the Chilcotin Plateau.
Castanet
Is there another reason Biden likes boosters?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says people who are highly worried about their health tend to have greater medical knowledge than the average person.
The Atlantic
Reactions to hair dye, skin rashes raise questions of how COVID-19 impacts immune system
CTV spoke to Dr. Jeff Donovan, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about sensitivities or allergies that appear to be related to COVID-19.
CTV
Virtual reality may help us develop empathy for oceans and marine life
Dr. Colette Wabnitz and Dr. Nathan Bennett, research associates at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-wrote an article about fostering ocean empathy through virtual reality.
The Conversation
Best universities for medicine degrees in Canada 2022
UBC was mentioned for being one of the best universities for medicine in Canada, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
UBC Okanagan launching website to help tackle student housing crunch
UBCO has announced a website to help connect students with rental spaces and address housing student challenges. Phil Bond, director of student engagement and learning, was quoted.
Global
UBCO Heat women’s cross country team among top 10 programs in the country
For the first time in team history, the UBCO Heat women’s cross country team is sitting ninth in Canada in the first U Sports ranking of the season.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet