UBC In The News
Coral reefs ability to provide food, jobs and climate protection drops by half since 1950
PBS NewsHour mentioned UBC research, which found that the capacity of coral reefs to provide benefits to the ecosystem has declined by half since the 1950s.
PBS NewsHour
What happens when you take 550 doses of LSD? Well…
ZME Science highlighted a case series by Dr. Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that describes the medical consequences of accidental overdoses in three individuals.
ZME Science
Degraded coral reefs may be more resistant to climate change
Sara Cannon, a PhD student at UBC’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries and the department of geography, discussed how Gilbert Islands could give researchers insights into what could happen elsewhere as climate change intensifies.
Eos
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study finds
Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed new research that found extremely hot years could wipe out hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish available for catch in a country’s waters in this century, on top of projected decreases to fish stocks from long-term climate change.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show, Earth.com, The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Langley Advance Times, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Pique Newsmagazine, Times Colonist
B.C. subsidizes energy drilling on caribou habitat it promised to protect, study says
Adriana DiSilvestro, a graduate student in UBC’s department of geography, discussed her research that found subsidized oil and gas well drilling on the same land as critical habitat for woodland caribou.
The Canadian Press via CBC, The Star, The Province, North Shore News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now
How a virtual sex therapy is helping women reclaim their intimate lives
The Globe and Mail interviewed Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, about a new online therapy she co-developed for women struggling with low desire, arousal and orgasm.
Globe and Mail
Comment: We need to do more than just talk about reconciliation
Times Colonist highlighted UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin’s work to bring together funders and the Land Conservancy of B.C. to buy SISȻENEM (Halibut Island) and turn the title over to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council.
Times Colonist
Scientists found a new kind of killer whale
Josh McInnes, a researcher with the UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, discussed his study that revealed there are likely more branches on the killer whale family tree than previously thought.
Hakai Magazine
Fewer than 2,000 of the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong voted in last week’s election
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor in the UBC school of social work, discussed the difficulties of voting in a federal election as a Canadian living in Hong Kong.
South China Morning Post via Yahoo (Singapore)
Advocates shocked by Catholic list claiming $28M of 'in-kind' help for residential school survivors
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says the vast majority of $25 million claimed by the Catholic Church as an in-kind service to survivors is “not legitimate.”
CBC
How Indigenous 'cultural burns' can replenish our forests
Dr. Lori Daniels, a professor in UBC’s faculty of forestry, discussed the benefits of cultural burns, or low-intensity fires in forested areas.
CBC What on Earth?
‘Outdated’ breast cancer screening guidelines failing Canadian women: report
Dr. Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of radiology, gave comments about breast cancer screening guidelines and practices.
Global
A search for more than band-aid housing solutions
UBC real estate finance professor Dr. Tsur Somerville shared why he believes better tenant protections at the provincial level are needed to protect renters from power imbalances with landlords.
Globe and Mail
These Indigenous fishers hold DFO accountable for B.C.’s shocking salmon decline
Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, says while food, social and ceremonial fisheries offer Indigenous Peoples opportunities to harvest for food, they are incomparable to Indigenous fisheries before colonization.
National Observer
Crazy train: Strange days as Ottawa's $2.1B LRT faces another crisis of confidence
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gordon Lovegrove commented on delays and issues with Ottawa’s Confederation Line, saying it wasn’t unusual even after two years of operation.
Ottawa Citizen
Dementia and wandering: Finding a way forward
Dr. Lillian Hung, a professor in UBC’s school of nursing, discussed how it’s important for caregivers to understand why someone with dementia might desire to wander as it is often a result of unmet needs.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Healthing
Vancouver land assemblies come with a range of difficulties
UBC geography professor emeritus Dr. David Ley was quoted about rezoning throughout Metro Vancouver and land assemblies.
Vancouver Sun
Old-growth with John Innes, Andy Mackinnon and Garry Merkel
UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed the importance of old-growth forests for ecosystem health.
Your Forest
The number of births in Canada has fallen to a 15-year low amid COVID-19 pandemic
UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy commented on the decline in the number of births in Canada and spoke about how the pandemic has added additional barriers to having children.
Global
More COVID-positive pregnant women in ICU, AHS urges pregnant people get vaccinated
CityNews mentioned UBC research showing an increase in risk for adverse outcomes for COVID-19 during pregnancy as well as an increased frequency of pre-term births.
CityNews
Why it's important to get your flu shot this winter
Dr. Brian Conway, a professor in UBC’s department of pharmacology and therapeutics, and Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor of pediatrics, commented on the upcoming flu season amid the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 outbreaks on steep rise in long-term care homes since end of summer
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says if outbreaks continue escalating at care homes, additional measures may be needed.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Parents and school districts push B.C.'s top doctor into rare reversal
Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, gave comments about surging COVID-19 case counts amongst school-aged children and how schools are important for growth, social interaction and learning.
Daily Hive
How the Chinese state handles labor unrest, with Manfred Elfstrom
Dr. Manfred Elfstrom, a professor in UBCO’s department of economics, philosophy and political science, discussed his book, Workers and Change in China: Resistance, Repression, Responsiveness.
Sinica podcast