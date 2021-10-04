UBC In The News

Coral reefs ability to provide food, jobs and climate protection drops by half since 1950

PBS NewsHour mentioned UBC research, which found that the capacity of coral reefs to provide benefits to the ecosystem has declined by half since the 1950s.
PBS NewsHour

What happens when you take 550 doses of LSD? Well…

ZME Science highlighted a case series by Dr. Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that describes the medical consequences of accidental overdoses in three individuals.
ZME Science

Degraded coral reefs may be more resistant to climate change

Sara Cannon, a PhD student at UBC’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries and the department of geography, discussed how Gilbert Islands could give researchers insights into what could happen elsewhere as climate change intensifies.
Eos

Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study finds

Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed new research that found extremely hot years could wipe out hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fish available for catch in a country’s waters in this century, on top of projected decreases to fish stocks from long-term climate change.
CKNW Jill Bennett ShowEarth.com, The Canadian Press via CBCCTVToronto StarVancouver SunThe ProvinceTri-City NewsSurrey Now-LeaderLangley Advance TimesMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsCastanet, Glacier Media via Business in VancouverNorth Shore News,  Pique NewsmagazineTimes Colonist

B.C. subsidizes energy drilling on caribou habitat it promised to protect, study says

Adriana DiSilvestro, a graduate student in UBC’s department of geography, discussed her research that found subsidized oil and gas well drilling on the same land as critical habitat for woodland caribou.
The Canadian Press via CBCThe StarThe ProvinceNorth Shore NewsSurrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressTimes ColonistKelowna Capital NewsCastanetKelowna Now

How a virtual sex therapy is helping women reclaim their intimate lives

The Globe and Mail interviewed Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, about a new online therapy she co-developed for women struggling with low desire, arousal and orgasm.
Globe and Mail

Comment: We need to do more than just talk about reconciliation

Times Colonist highlighted UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin’s work to bring together funders and the Land Conservancy of B.C. to buy SISȻENEM (Halibut Island) and turn the title over to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council.
Times Colonist

Scientists found a new kind of killer whale

Josh McInnes, a researcher with the UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, discussed his study that revealed there are likely more branches on the killer whale family tree than previously thought.
Hakai Magazine

Fewer than 2,000 of the 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong voted in last week’s election

Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor in the UBC school of social work, discussed the difficulties of voting in a federal election as a Canadian living in Hong Kong.
South China Morning Post via Yahoo (Singapore)

Advocates shocked by Catholic list claiming $28M of 'in-kind' help for residential school survivors

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, academic director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, says the vast majority of $25 million claimed by the Catholic Church as an in-kind service to survivors is “not legitimate.”
CBC

How Indigenous 'cultural burns' can replenish our forests

Dr. Lori Daniels, a professor in UBC’s faculty of forestrydiscussed the benefits of cultural burns, or low-intensity fires in forested areas.
CBC What on Earth?

‘Outdated’ breast cancer screening guidelines failing Canadian women: report

Dr. Paula Gordon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of radiology, gave comments about breast cancer screening guidelines and practices.
Global

A search for more than band-aid housing solutions

UBC real estate finance professor Dr. Tsur Somerville shared why he believes better tenant protections at the provincial level are needed to protect renters from power imbalances with landlords.
Globe and Mail

These Indigenous fishers hold DFO accountable for B.C.’s shocking salmon decline

Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, says while food, social and ceremonial fisheries offer Indigenous Peoples opportunities to harvest for food, they are incomparable to Indigenous fisheries before colonization.
National Observer

Crazy train: Strange days as Ottawa's $2.1B LRT faces another crisis of confidence

UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gordon Lovegrove commented on delays and issues with Ottawa’s Confederation Line, saying it wasn’t unusual even after two years of operation.
Ottawa Citizen

Dementia and wandering: Finding a way forward

Dr. Lillian Hung, a professor in UBC’s school of nursing, discussed how it’s important for caregivers to understand why someone with dementia might desire to wander as it is often a result of unmet needs.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceHealthing

Vancouver land assemblies come with a range of difficulties

UBC geography professor emeritus Dr. David Ley was quoted about rezoning throughout Metro Vancouver and land assemblies.
Vancouver Sun

Old-growth with John Innes, Andy Mackinnon and Garry Merkel

UBC forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed the importance of old-growth forests for ecosystem health.
Your Forest

The number of births in Canada has fallen to a 15-year low amid COVID-19 pandemic

UBCO sociology professor Dr. Mary Ann Murphy commented on the decline in the number of births in Canada and spoke about how the pandemic has added additional barriers to having children.
Global

More COVID-positive pregnant women in ICU, AHS urges pregnant people get vaccinated

CityNews mentioned UBC research showing an increase in risk for adverse outcomes for COVID-19 during pregnancy as well as an increased frequency of pre-term births.
CityNews

Why it's important to get your flu shot this winter

Dr. Brian Conway, a professor in UBC’s department of pharmacology and therapeutics, and Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor of pediatrics, commented on the upcoming flu season amid the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

COVID-19 outbreaks on steep rise in long-term care homes since end of summer

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says if outbreaks continue escalating at care homes, additional measures may be needed.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Parents and school districts push B.C.'s top doctor into rare reversal

Dr. Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, gave comments about surging COVID-19 case counts amongst school-aged children and how schools are important for growth, social interaction and learning.
Daily Hive

How the Chinese state handles labor unrest, with Manfred Elfstrom

Dr. Manfred Elfstrom, a professor in UBCO’s department of economics, philosophy and political science, discussed his book, Workers and Change in China: Resistance, Repression, Responsiveness.
Sinica podcast