Heightened food worries linked to worse mental health during COVID-19
Dr. Jennifer Black, a professor in food, nutrition and health in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, and Dr. Corey McAuliffe, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s school of nursing in the faculty of applied science, spoke about their recent paper which examined the associations between food worry and mental health during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Times of Oman
Documents cast doubt on whether Catholic Church met obligations for residential school survivors
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, gave comments about the credibility of a national residential schools settlement reached between Indigenous groups, former students, the federal government and religious organizations in 2006.
Globe and Mail
How Indigenous scientists are using biomedical research to seek 'genomic justice'
Dr. Nadine Caron, co-director of UBC faculty of medicine’s Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health, discussed her work developing a First Nations biobank and the Silent Genome Project, which aims to reduce disparities in genetic research for Indigenous children.
CBC Radio
Reconciliation Day in B.C.: How should the day be spent?
Dr. Shannon Leddy, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, spoke about how non-Indigenous people can enter into this dialogue on decolonization and confronting Canada’s difficult history. She also shares how she is marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver Sun
A history of violence: The pre-colonial terror carried out on Vancouver Island’s Indigenous peoples
UBC history professor Dr. Coll Thrush commented on how Vancouver Island, as we know it today, was built by force. He said “the overarching picture to build a colony, then a province, required violence.”
CHEK News
15 Best Hydrating Serums for Moisturized Skin, According to Dermatologists
Dr. Vincent Richer, director of continuing medical education at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, discussed the importance of replenishing dehydrated skin with hydrating serums.
Prevention.com
The Tough Start and Groundbreaking Career of UBC's Dr. Daniel Pauly
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted in an article discussing a recent book written by David Gremillet about his life and work titled The Ocean’s Whistleblower.
Maritime Executive
B.C. will now include all hospitalized COVID patients in daily stats
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, said “it is important for people to know the true number of individuals in hospitals and the overall occupancy rates of hospitals and ICUs so they can determine what the likelihood is of the average person ending up in hospital with COVID-19.”
Vancouver Sun
B.C. brings back school-wide exposure notification system due to increasing COVID-19 rates among children
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, commented on how allowing infections to grow exponentially in children will eventually spill over to the rest of the community and shared her concerns about the number of children who are being hospitalized.
Globe and Mail
B.C. backtracks on 99% vaccination claim for adults under 30 in Vancouver Coastal Health
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor with expertise in infectious disease modelling, discussed his concerns over a figure BCCDC posted on their dashboard on Sept. 23 that claimed 99 per cent of people between 18 and 29 in Vancouver Coastal Health had been given a first vaccine dose.
Yahoo News via CBC
WFN launches online program to revitalize the Nsyilxcən language
UBC Okanagan, in partnership with Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and En’owkin Centre have created a four-year Bachelor of Nsyilxcən Language Fluency (BNLF) program led by the Westbank First Nation Member Rose Caldwell.
Kelowna Now
GolfBC boosts UBCO golf: GolfBC donates big bucks to boost UBCO golf program
UBCO will match GolfBC Group’s donation of $60,000 for the UBCO Heat men’s and women’s golf teams, bringing the total amount being funneled into the golf program to $120,000. Tom Huisman, UBCO’s director of athletics and recreation, was quoted.
Castanet
Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots opens November 4 at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC
The Museum of Anthropology at UBC has just announced that it will host the exhibition Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots from November 4, 2021 to March 27, 2022.
Georgia Straight