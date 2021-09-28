UBC In The News
Coral reefs have halved since the 1950s
Radio-Canada discussed research by Dr. Tyler Eddy, conducted when he was an Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries (IOF) research associate, and IOF director Dr. William Cheung, which found that global coverage of living corals had declined by about half since the 1950s. UBC co-author Dr. Gabriel Reygondeau was quoted.
'No silver bullet': Economists grade Liberals' housing platform
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, discussed the Liberals’ housing platform and how it stacks up when it comes to tackling housing affordability.
A US-UK Submarine Deal Triggers Nuclear Fears Down Under
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments on how a tripartite deal to provide a nuclear-powered submarine to Australia increases tensions with China and adds fuel to the ongoing arms race.
How does the release of the 2 Michaels affect Canada-China relations?
UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and what it might mean for Canada’s future relationship with China.
Where’s Wally? Why one walrus with wanderlust is capturing the world’s attention
Dr. Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments on a travelling four-year-old walrus named Wally and why teenage walruses have a sense of wanderlust.
With Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor free, Ottawa now faces a decision on Huawei 5G ban
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about Ottawa’s next geopolitical steps after the release of the two Michaels and Meng Wanzhou, including big questions on how to deal with Huawei.
The two Michaels are back home from China. Here’s what we know about how that happened
Dr. Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on how closely linked the Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor cases were to Meng Wanzhou’s case.
Catholic bishops pledge $30M for residential school survivors, AFN expresses skepticism
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, gave comments on the $30 million pledge by Canada’s Catholic bishops to help support survivors of the residential school system, which has been met with cautious optimism by survivors and the Assembly of First Nations.
Analysis: Would China’s move to join this transpacific trade pact push the U.S. to rejoin? It’s complicated
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in Global Affairs at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how China’s membership could place it firmly at the centre of regional and global supply chain.
Difficult day at UBC following death of two first-year students
Support services are being offered at UBC for those who are trying to come to terms with a crash that took the lives of two first-year students this weekend. Global News reporter Christa Dao spoke to some students.
Calls for improved road safety following deadly crash on UBC campus
As students and staff at UBC mourn the untimely deaths of two 18-year-old students, some are calling for safety improvements to roads in and around the Vancouver campus. UBC president Prof. Santa J. Ono and Cole Evans, president of UBC’s Alma Mater Society, were both quoted.
Memorial grows at site where UBC students were killed by vehicle that mounted campus sidewalk
A small memorial for two teenage students killed by a vehicle at UBC’s Vancouver campus began to slowly grow on Monday, as fellow students and faculty grapple with the tragedy and questions over road safety arise. Dr. Benjamin Cheung, a lecturer in the department of psychology, was quoted.
Margolese prize winner Nina-Marie Lister builds cities the way you care for a garden
Nina-Marie Lister, an ecological designer, urban planner and educator, won the Margolese National Design for Living Prize, a $50,000 award issued by the school of architecture and landscape architecture (SALA) in UBC’s faculty of applied science. SALA director Ron Kellett was quoted.
The New Corporation among 2021 B.C. and Yukon Book Prize winners from Vancouver
UBC Indigenous creative writing assistant professor Dr. Billy-Ray Belcourt won the 2021 Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize for his memoir A History of My Brief Body.
