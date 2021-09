Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Arts & Humanities

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Dr. Helen Brown (she/her)

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: helen.brown@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health equity, decolonizing nursing and health care; Anti-Indigenous racism, Indigenous over-incarceration and criminal justice inequities, Indigenous cultural safety, United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada calls to action

Dr. Robert (YELḰATŦE) Clifford (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: clifford@allard.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Douglas Treaties, Indigenous law, Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada calls to action involving the recognition, inclusion and teaching of Indigenous laws and legal traditions

Dr. Tricia Logan

Assistant Professor, School of Information

Email: tricia.logan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Residential schools, Métis history, colonialism, truth and reconciliation, histories of Indigenous Peoples, museum studies

* Limited availability

Dr. Shandin Pete (he/him)

Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 406-370-4722

Email: spete@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Inclusion of Indigenous methodologies and scientific philosophies in education

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe

Director of Indian Residential School Centre For History and Dialogue, Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: Please contact Julie Gordon julie.gordon@ubc.ca to schedule an interview.

Interview language(s): English

Indigenous Peoples’ human and legal rights, reconciliation, constitutional law, residential schools, missing children

* Limited availability

Dr. Richard Vedan

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work

Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English